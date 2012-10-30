* Says president "outstanding" in his response to storm
* FEMA has been "excellent," governor says
* State declared federal disaster area
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 Republican New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie, a fierce critic of Barack Obama,
praised the president and the federal government's response as
the brutal storm Sandy swept through his state and caused
widespread damage and power outages.
Christie has attacked Obama repeatedly on the campaign trail
and said the Democrat does not deserve a second term in the
White House, instead backing Republican challenger Mitt Romney
in the Nov. 6 election.
But on Tuesday, just hours after the worst of the
once-hurricane knocked out power for 2.4 million people in the
state just south of New York City, Christie applauded Obama and
his administration's Federal Emergency Management Agency in
interviews on nearly every major television network.
"The federal government response has been great. I was on
the phone at midnight again last night with the president
personally," he told NBC's "Today" program.
"The president has been outstanding in this. The folks at
FEMA ... have been excellent," said Christie, once thought to be
a contender for the White House or Romney's vice presidential
pick.
The governor's praise comes just a week ahead of the
presidential election, with polls showing the race as a dead
heat. The monster storm has caused havoc up and down the East
Coast, forcing Obama and Romney to suspend their campaigns for
two days.
On "CBS This Morning," Christie said he spoke with Obama
three times on Monday as the storm hit.
Obama on Monday declared New Jersey a major disaster area so
the state can quickly receive federal aid.
"I can't thank the president enough for that," Christie told
CBS.
