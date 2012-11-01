WASHINGTON Nov 1 The federal government will
cover 100 percent of emergency power and public transportation
costs through Nov. 9 for the areas of New York and New Jersey
that were hit hard by superstorm Sandy, officials said on
Thursday.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig
Fugate said that President Barack Obama directed the agency to
provide direct federal support for power restoration and
transportation operations for 10 days.
Democratic U.S. senators Frank Lautenberg and Robert
Menendez of New Jersey and Charles Schumer and Kirsten
Gillibrand in New York said they will push for full federal
reimbursements for all repair and recovery costs related to the
storm.
"This is a good first step on FEMA's part and an indication
that they know how serious the damage from the storm is,"
Schumer said.
Schumer spokesman Brian Fallon said the 100 percent federal
reimbursement through Nov. 9 would cover costs incurred by state
and local governments and some nonprofit organizations for
activities related to restoring power and transportation, such
as removing debris, clearing roads and providing emergency
services.
Individuals and for-profit companies would not qualify,
Fallon said. He added that under a separate FEMA program,
individuals can apply for up to $31,000 in federal payments to
cover home repairs, temporary housing rentals and some serious
medical needs caused by the disaster.
The storm crippled transportation in the two states,
shutting down rail and mass transit for days. As some mass
transit resumed in New York on Wednesday and Thursday, the
state's Metropolitan Transportation Authority did not collect
any fares.
A determination of whether to change the traditional
breakdown of 75 percent for federal share and 25 percent of
state and local share of overall disaster recovery will not be
made until after damage assessments are in, Fugate said.
"There has been no assessments of total damages. We are
still very much in response mode," he told reporters.
"Cost-share adjustments will be based upon impact ... we're not
even at the point of saying what kind of total bill this is
going to be."
When there is a need for the federal government to pick up
more than 90 percent of disaster recovery costs, Fugate said,
Congress has usually taken action, as it did when "hurricanes
Katrina, Rita and Wilma in 2005 were directed to be 100 percent
federally funded for all of the recovery costs."