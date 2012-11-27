NEW YORK Nov 27 The Jersey Shore, where
hundreds of homes were swept away or damaged in Superstorm
Sandy, should be rebuilt, but with new, stricter building codes
to protect against future storms, a poll of New Jersey voters
said on Tuesday.
If given the choice, voters said the state government in
Trenton, rather than local governments, should pay for the
recovery, including rebuilding beach front boardwalks, according
to the poll by the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute.
While nearly two-thirds said Sandy and other large storms
were the result of global climate change, New Jersey voters were
divided when asked if the burning of fossil fuels was the main
cause of climate change.
"Rebuilding will take a few years, most New Jerseyans
agree," said Quinnipiac's Maurice Carroll. "Voters throughout
the state think Trenton should help pay to restore the
boardwalks and they'd like Trenton, not local communities, to
pick up the overall bill."
Seven in 10 New Jersey voters favored rebuilding the Jersey
Shore under stricter building codes, including three-quarters of
shore residents. Only 18 percent said owners should be allowed
to build with no changes to building codes and 9 percent said
there should be no rebuilding.
The poll also found enormous support for Republican Governor
Chris Christie's handling of the crisis, with more than 95
percent of voters saying Christie did an "excellent" or "good"
job.
New Jersey has put a preliminary $29.4 billion price tag on
recovery from the Oct. 29 storm that raked the Northeast.
Recover in New York was estimated to cost $32.8 billion.
The survey of 1,664 registered voters was conducted from
Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, and had a margin of error of 2.4 percentage
points.
(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Jackie
Frank)