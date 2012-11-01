WASHINGTON Nov 1 The federal government will
cover 100 percent of emergency power and public transportation
costs through Nov. 9 in eight New Jersey counties that were hit
hard by Hurricane Sandy, according to the two U.S. senators
representing the state.
An aide to Senator Frank Lautenberg told Reuters that FEMA
informed the senators of the decision.
Lautenberg and Senator Robert Menendez said they are
continuing to request that federal aid "covers as large of a
share of the response costs as possible" in the wake of this
week's hurricane that battered the East Coast.