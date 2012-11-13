By Hilary Russ
Nov 13 New Jersey is still not releasing
estimates of how much economic damage Superstorm Sandy caused as
it wants to take its time to get the most accurate numbers
possible, the state's top budget official said on Tuesday.
The estimates - particularly about how much tax revenue the
state could lose in the near future because of the storm - are
likely to affect the state budget and Republican Governor Chris
Christie's hopes for a tax cut.
"We're being extraordinarily careful not to overstate or
misrepresent the numbers," New Jersey Treasurer Andrew
Sidamon-Eristoff said on Tuesday at an economic forum in
Trenton, the state capital.
In contrast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday
that he plans to ask the federal government for $30 billion in
disaster aid to help with the recovery for New York City, Long
Island and other devastated areas of the state.
And New York City Comptroller John Liu said within days of
the storm that the city was permanently losing $200 million a
day in economic activity, with that amount likely to top out at
about $1 billion.
Sidamon-Eristoff said his office expects to provide
information about New Jersey's economic costs of the storm to
Christie sometime this week. He said that Cuomo "made a big
splash with his numbers."
"The prize doesn't go to the state that is the earliest out
with a big number," he said later. "Ultimately, what matters is
that when we do publish a number or series of numbers, that it
reflect the very best analysis that we have. I'll take being
careful over being quick any day of the week."
The storm could cost the region as much as $50 billion in
damages and lost economic activity altogether, according to some
estimates. It knocked out power, transportation and gas
distribution systems, brining some business to a halt
temporarily and causing housing emergencies for flood victims.
Areas hit hard by the storm are losing sales taxes and other
revenues. Affected cities, towns and states also have to repair
housing, businesses and critical infrastructure systems like
transportation.
"We should snap back from those and, as many will soon
notice, the rebuilding activity will become evident," Charles
Steindel, the chief economist in the New Jersey Treasury, said
at Tuesday's forum.
The federal government and insurers are also expected to pay
for many recovery costs.
New Jersey has the seventh-largest state economy in the
United States and the third-highest median household income, at
$67,458, according to Joseph Seneca, a Rutgers University
economist.
Yet New Jersey's economy has been struggling to regain
ground since the recession. Its unemployment rate was 9.8
percent in September, the fourth highest in the nation.
The state has been recovering private-sector jobs. But even
if it adds 25,000 jobs a year, it would take until almost 2020
to get back to its pre-recession peak of 163,300 in January
2008, Seneca said.
In February, the governor proposed a 10 percent
across-the-board income-tax cut. The Democrat-led Legislature
cut a deal with Christie for a plan to provide property-tax
credits on residents' income tax returns for those earning less
than $400,000 a year.
But state lawmakers, concerned about lagging revenues,
didn't include the proposed cuts in the $31.7 billion budget for
fiscal year 2013, which the governor signed in July.
For months since then, Christie has continued advocating a
tax cut - until Monday, when he said he would wait to see what
Sandy's impact on revenue was before deciding whether to pursue
the proposal further. He said he still supports the idea,
according to several media outlets.