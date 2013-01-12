(Corrects equipment value in first paragraph, spelling in third
paragraph)
By Ryan McNeill and Janet Roberts
NEW YORK Jan 11 New Jersey Transit incorrectly
used federal government software that otherwise could have
warned officials against a disastrous decision to leave hundreds
of millions of dollars worth of equipment in a low-lying rail
yard before Superstorm Sandy struck, a Reuters examination has
found.
The agency based its decision, at least in part, on software
provided by the National Weather Service that allows users to
simulate an approaching hurricane and show areas vulnerable to
flooding from storm surge, according to Sandy-related forecast
documents obtained by Reuters from New Jersey Transit. Exactly
how the agency used the software is unclear because the agency
declined to answer any specific questions.
Reuters asked for the documents that New Jersey Transit
relied upon in deciding to leave the trains at its Meadows
Maintenance Complex in Kearny, New Jersey. Among the documents
was a screen-shot of storm prediction software that indicated
the user had the storm traveling northeast, away from the New
York area, while moving at the wrong speed.
As a result, the software predicted surges that were about
half the levels actually forecast - errors that underestimated
the threat to the Meadows complex.
New Jersey Transit takes issue with the findings. But a
Reuters analysis shows that had the software been used to
produce surge estimates similar to forecasts, agency leaders
could have seen a different picture. The result would have
pointed to potential inundation of a large portion of the rail
yard, mirroring the flooding that ultimately occurred.
Other metro railroads in the region moved their rolling
stock to rail lines and yards on higher ground.
National Weather Service meteorologists in two different
offices with oversight of New Jersey agreed that the wrong
settings were used.
"The way they were using it was guaranteed to underestimate
storm surge," said Gary Szatkowski, meteorologist-in-charge at
the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey.
Reuters provided New Jersey Transit with its findings and
asked a series of specific questions, such as how the software
models factored into the agency's decision to leave trains at
the yard and whether officials were aware their models did not
match the surge predictions from federal agencies.
John Durso Jr., a spokesman for New Jersey Transit, said in
an email on Friday that the agency was reviewing the Reuters
analysis, "but it's fair to say that we will have some very
serious, substantive disputes with your findings."
Durso sent a statement two hours later that did not answer
the specific questions. It said: "NJ Transit used the most
current weather forecasts and available data at that time, along
with accepted analysis practices by emergency management
professionals and historical experiences, to inform and guide
decisions up to and through Sandy."
New Jersey Transit leaders have faced criticism over the
decision since Reuters published an investigation in November
that showed two federal agencies issued maps warning that rail
yards in Kearny and Hoboken could flood.
The agency sustained $100 million in damage to one-third of
its locomotives and a quarter of its passenger cars, and there
were several weeks of service disruptions that caused long
delays and crowded trains for New Jersey residents who work in
New York City.
In testimony before New Jersey lawmakers last month, New
Jersey Transit Executive Director James Weinstein said the rail
yard decision was made based on "best available" weather
forecasts.
"I can tell you unequivocally: The decisions on where to
keep and move our rail cars and locomotives were sound, based on
the best weather models and forecasts, historical experience and
other information we had at the time," Weinstein told members of
the New Jersey General Assembly's Transportation, Public Works
and Independent Authorities Committee.
After that hearing, Reuters asked for the specific forecast
documents. But the documents, released to Reuters under the New
Jersey Open Public Records Act, show agency officials had
warnings that Sandy could be different. Briefing slides from the
National Weather Service used by transit officials warned of
"major to record inland flooding along rivers and streams" and
pleas to "plan for the worst and hope for the best."
In a Saturday morning briefing, almost three days before the
storm hit late on the night of Monday, Oct. 29, forecasters
supplied a chart warning of a storm surge as high as 8 feet on
the southern tip of Manhattan, a level that Szatkowski said
should have been enough to "make the hair stand up on their
necks."
But the methodology used by New Jersey Transit officials
with the federal government software predicted a surge of about
3 feet at The Battery in Lower Manhattan.
The actual storm surge hit 9.23 feet at The Battery.
According to the documents, New Jersey Transit modeled a
storm traveling northeast at 10 miles per hour.
Their inputs "severely underestimated the surge," said Ross
Dickman, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service
office in New York City, in an email.
"The forecast all along was for a system to turn westward
before approaching the NJ coast, so I do not know where they
would have gotten a NE movement from," Dickman said.
A storm moving northeast would be heading away from New York
and would have a substantially lower surge.
New Jersey Transit officials have been criticized by Dickman
and Szatkowski for failing to contact their offices for advice
as the storm approached. Dickman said the National Weather
Service is "prepared to help or train any emergency manager" in
the use of the modeling software.
"We certainly might have been able to help correct the
inputs to their modeling if they contacted us," Dickman said.
