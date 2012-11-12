(Adds details on New Jersey ending gasoline rationing)
NEW YORK, Nov 12 The U.S. government has
released more fuel from strategic heating oil reserves to
further alleviate shortages in New York, New Jersey and
Connecticut caused by Hurricane Sandy.
New York and New Jersey motorists faced the unwelcome return
of 1970s-style gasoline lines after Sandy severely disrupted the
region's supply chain two weeks ago. Concerns about heating oil
supplies grew after a wintry storm dumped snow and dropped
temperatures in the region last Wednesday.
State and city officials, as well as the federal government,
have scrambled to get more fuel to the region, waiving shipping
requirements, environmental rules and sending shipments to
impacted areas.
As New Jersey's supply crunch showed signs of easing, the
state announced it would end its gasoline rationing system early
Tuesday morning.
Following is a list of the responses by government agencies
and oil companies to deliver more fuel to New York, New Jersey
and Connecticut.
WHAT'S BEING DONE
* HEATING OIL RESERVE: The U.S. Department of Energy late on
Friday agreed to release an additional 100,000 barrels of ultra
low sulfur diesel from the nation's emergency heating oil
reserve to help ease fuel shortages in Connecticut.
Previously, the DOE announced it would release about 48,000
barrels to emergency responders in New York and New Jersey from
the Northeast emergency heating oil reserve to help speed
recovery efforts.
* GASOLINE RATIONING: New York City ordered gasoline
rationing in the city based on license plate numbers beginning
last Friday. The move followed a similar regime implemented in
New Jersey, which the state plans to end on Tuesday.
* JONES ACT WAIVER: The Department of Homeland Security
issued a blanket waiver of the Jones Act on Friday in an attempt
to relieve fuel shortages gripping the Northeast after the storm
shut refineries and cut power to gasoline stations.
The waiver allows foreign-flagged ships transporting oil
products, such as gasoline and diesel, to embark from the Gulf
of Mexico through Nov. 13 and deliver the fuel up to a week
later to New England and Mid-Atlantic states. The ships must
discharge by Nov. 20.
The waiver was expanded on Saturday to include blending
components used to make gasoline and completed fuels.
* FUEL PURCHASES/DISTRIBUTION: The U.S. Defense Logistics
Agency (DLA) will buy 285,000 barrels of unleaded gasoline and
238,000 barrels of diesel for areas hit by Sandy, with 230
trucks on contract to distribute fuel.
* FUEL LOANS: The U.S. Department of Energy loaned nearly
50,000 barrels of ultra-low-sulfur diesel from the Northeast
heating oil reserve to emergency responders in New York and New
Jersey. The diesel can be used to fuel electrical generators,
water pumps, buildings, trucks and other vehicles.
* TAX BREAK: New York temporarily lifted tax and
registration requirements on tankers docking in New York Harbor.
* FUEL MERCHANT WAIVER: New Jersey issued a waiver allowing
fuel merchants to buy fuel from suppliers outside of the state.
* FUEL WAIVERS: The Environmental Protection Agency has
waived clean gasoline across the eastern seaboard and clean
diesel rules in New Jersey through Nov. 20 to boost supply.
The waivers, in theory, make it easier for refiners to
produce more volume of the higher-sulfur fuel and make it
simpler to buy additional supplies from other regions or
countries, although it does nothing to ease the logistics snarl.
The EPA waived the low-sulfur requirements for diesel in New
York City area and Pennsylvania through Nov. 20.
On Thursday, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg waived
the requirement that buildings and homes in the city utilize
heating oil with low sulfur diesel, increasing the fuel pool
available.
* IRS WAIVER: The Internal Revenue Service will not charge a
penalty when dyed diesel fuel, normally used for farming, home
heating and local government buses, is sold for highway use.
INDUSTRY EFFORTS:
* TANK TRUCKS: PBF Energy, an independent refiner, whose two
East Coast refineries quickly resumed normal output following
Sandy, said it is loading trucks at its 190,000 bpd plant in
Delaware City to bring gasoline and diesel to the region. It
also said that some northern New Jersey customers were driving
the oil tankers to the refinery's rack.
* Sunoco was trucking fuel from southern New Jersey and
upstate New York to northern New Jersey, New York City and Long
Island.
DEMAND
The East Coast consumes about 5.5 million barrels of fuel
per day, more than a quarter of the country's total.
Within that, the mid-Atlantic region - termed PADD 1B, the
area hardest hit by the storm and comprising New York, New
Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington D.C. - accounts
for about a third of the total for the region.
The region consumes just over 1 million bpd of gasoline
alone, plus another 166,000 bpd of jet fuel, 250,000 bpd of
diesel and 133,000 bpd of home heating fuel oil, according to
federal government data on final fuel sales in the area.
STOCKPILES
The storm struck at an already delicate moment for the
regional market, with stockpiles of motor fuel at unusually low
levels because the structure of the oil futures market, called
"backwardation," discourages companies from holding inventories
as future prices are cheaper than current ones.
For instance, PADD 1B gasoline inventories hit the lowest
level on records dating back to 1991 in the week to Sept. 28.
They have risen by 3 million barrels since then, but are still
10 percent below the five-year average, according to DOE data.
PADD 1B distillates stocks - which includes heating oil and
diesel and is a particular concern ahead of the winter - are now
45 percent below the five-year average. Stockpiles hit their
lowest level since May 2008 in the week to Oct. 12.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff and Matthew Robinson; Editing by
Grant McCool, Tim Dobbyn, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Andre Grenon)