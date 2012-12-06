WASHINGTON Dec 6 U.S. small business employment
slipped in November as Superstorm Sandy shut businesses along
the East Coast, the National Federation of Independent Business
said on Thursday.
The NFIB said the net change in employment per firm dipped
to "minus 0.04" last month from a positive reading of 0.02 in
October.
"Although large national firms will not experience much of
an employment impact, thousands of small firms were shut down
along the East Coast, and large numbers have not reopened," it
said in a statement.
It said stripping out responses from states hit by the late
October storm from the rest of the country, there was less
hiring and more job loss in those states.
"Job openings were fewer in number and, looking ahead to the
next few months, more owners in those states planned to reduce
employment, although the same percentage planned to create new
jobs," the NFIB said.
The survey was released ahead of the government's more
comprehensive payroll count on Friday. Non-farm payrolls likely
increased only 93,000 in November, held down by the monster
storm, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
The unemployment rate is seen steady at 7.9 percent.
Non-farm payrolls increased 171,000 in October.
The NFIB survey found that 10 percent of small business
owners throughout the country added an average of 2.4 workers
per firm over the past few months - down from 11 percent.
The share of business owners reducing employment rose by a
percentage point to 11 percent. The share of business owners
reporting hard-to-fill job openings rose to 17 percent from 16
percent.
"This measure is highly correlated with the unemployment
rate, so the NFIB survey anticipates little change in the
unemployment rate fundamentally, although Sandy will clearly put
a weighty thumb on the numbers that will be hard to adjust for,"
the NFIB said.