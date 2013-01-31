DIARY - Today in Washington - June 5
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues revised Q1 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
WASHINGTON Jan 31 U.S. small businesses boosted employment in January by the most in nine months, helped by the transportation and real estate sectors, the National Federation of Independent Business said on Thursday.
The NFIB said the net change in employment per firm rose to 0.09 this month from 0.03 in December.
January's reading was the highest since April 2012.
The NFIB survey was released a day ahead of the government's monthly payrolls report. Analysts polled by Reuters expect non-farm payrolls to have increased by 160,000 in January, a lackluster rate although marginally higher than in December.
The jobless rate is seen holding steady at 7.8 percent.
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues revised Q1 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year, a move that came as shareholders voted three activist hedge fund nominees onto the company's board.