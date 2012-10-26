Oct 26 Hurricane Sandy has weakened a little,
with maximum sustained winds dropping to near 75 miles per hour
(120 km per hour) though with higher gusts, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Friday.
Sandy, located about 430 miles (695 km) south-southeast of
Charleston, South Carolina, is moving toward the north near 7
miles per hour (11 km per hour) and a general northward motion
is expected to continue today and tonight, the agency said.
A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in
forward speed is expected on Saturday and a turn toward the
northeast on Sunday, it said, adding that no significant change
in strength is forecast during the next couple of days.