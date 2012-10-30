Oct 30 The New Jersey PATH train service between New York City and New Jersey is likely to be suspended for at least a week to 10 days, the state's governor, Chris Christie, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Still, commuters will be able to get to New York, Christie said, since ferry service should be restored before then, and highways will be open. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)