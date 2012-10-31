A man sits on a bench in the early morning hours outside the New York Stock Exchange October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. nuclear power outages this week were the highest since the spring of 2011 as the massive storm, Sandy, slowed or shut several reactors in the Northeast.

On Tuesday, outages climbed to 32,045 megawatts (MW), the highest since the refueling and maintenance season in May 2011, following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in March that year.

The outages from the spring of 2011 were the highest since at least 1999, the first year data was available on the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) website.

Prior to Sandy, nuclear outages in late October were already running above average for this time of year in the autumn refueling and maintenance season, averaging over 25,000 MW.

Sandy hit the U.S. East Coast Monday night, shutting three reactors. They were Entergy Corp's (ETR.N) Indian Point 3 in New York, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc's (PEG.N) Salem 1 in New Jersey and Constellation Energy Nuclear Group's Nine Mile Point 1 in New York.

Three other plants reduced power due to the storm. They were Dominion Resources Inc's (D.N) Millstone 3 in Connecticut, Entergy's Vermont Yankee in Vermont and Exelon Corp's (EXC.N) Limerick in Pennsylvania. By early Wednesday, the reactors had begun to return to full service.

The following reactors are out of service, according to an NRC report.

The list is not comprehensive. Outage duration and restart dates are tentative and subject to change.

Total capacity ....... 101,167 MW

Total out today ...... 30,731 MW (30 percent)

Total out year-ago .................... 18,459 MW (18 percent)

5-Year average out .................... 22,640 MW (22 percent)

Percent change from year-ago .......... 66 percent

Percent change from 5-yr avg .......... 36 percent

CURRENT OUTAGES:

UNIT OPERATOR MW FUEL SITE SHUT RESTART

NORTHEAST (NPCC)

Nine Mile 1 Cnstlltn 630 Nuke NY Oct 29 Nov 3

Indian Point 3 Entergy 1,040 Nuke NY Oct 29 Nov 3

Millstone 2 Dominion 869 Nuke CT Oct 8 Nov 7

Ginna Cnstlltn 581 Nuke NY Oct 20 Nov 20

-----------------------------------------------------------------

PJM

Beaver Valley 2 FrstEnrgy 885 Nuke PA Sep 24 Nov 1

Salem 1 PSEG 1,174 Nuke NJ Oct 29 Nov 3

Braidwood 2 Exelon 1,152 Nuke IL Oct 15 Nov 14

Salem 2 PSEG 1,158 Nuke NJ Oct 14 Nov 14

Oyster Creek Exelon 615 Nuke NJ Oct 22 Nov 22

Susquehanna 1 PPL 1,260 Nuke PA Oct 20 Unknown

----------------------------------------------------------------

MIDWEST

Prairie Isl Xcel 521 Nuke MN Oct 23 Nov 22

Duane Arnold NextEra 601 Nuke IA Oct 8 Dec 1

-----------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTHEAST (SERC)

McGuire 2 Duke 1,100 Nuke NC Sep 15 Nov 1

St Lucie 2 NextEra 839 Nuke FL Aug 5 Nov 6

Summer Scana 966 Nuke SC Oct 15 Nov 17

Browns Ferry 1 TVA 1,101 Nuke AL Oct 22 Nov 22

Oconee 1 Duke 846 Nuke SC Oct 28 Nov 28

Sequoyah 2 TVA 1,126 Nuke TN Oct 15 Jan 15

+Crystal Riv 3 Progress 838 Nuke FL Sep '09 2014

-----------------------------------------------------------------

SPP

Cooper NPPD 767 Nuke NE Oct 13 Nov 13

Waterford 3 Entergy 1,168 Nuke LA Oct 17 Dec 17

+Fort Calhoun OPPD 482 Nuke NE Apr '11 2013

------------------------------------------------------------------

ERCOT

Comanche Peak 2 Luminant 1,197 Nuke TX Oct 8 Nov 7

------------------------------------------------------------------

WEST (WECC)

Palo Verde 3 APS 1,314 Nuke AZ Oct 25 Nov 1

Palo Verde 2 APS 1,314 Nuke AZ Oct 8 Nov 5

+San Onofre 2 SCE 1,070 Nuke CA Jan 10 Unknown

+San Onofre 3 SCE 1,080 Nuke CA Jan 31 Unknown

------------------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------------------

FUTURE OUTAGES:

UNIT OPERATOR MW FUEL SITE SHUT RESTART

NORTHEAST (NPCC)

Indian Point 3 Entergy 1,040 Nuke NY Mar 8 Apr 8

Vermont Yankee Entergy 620 Nuke VT Mar 9 Apr 9

Nine Mile Pt 1 Cnstlltn 630 Nuke NY Apr 1 May 1

Millstone 3 Dominion 1,233 Nuke CT Apr 14 May 14

Pilgrim Entergy 685 Nuke MA Apr 17 Jun 17

------------------------------------------------------------------

PJM

Dresden 3 Exelon 867 Nuke IL Nov 12 Dec 12

LaSalle 2 Exelon 1,120 Nuke IL Feb 11 Mar 11

Calvert Clfs 2 Cnstlltn 850 Nuke MD Feb 17 Mar 24

Quad Cities 1 Exelon 882 Nuke IL Mar 11 Apr 11

Cook 1 AEP 1,009 Nuke MI Mar 13 Apr 13

Perry FrstEnrgy 1,240 Nuke OH Mar 18 Apr 18

Limerick 2 Exelon 1,134 Nuke PA Mar 25 Apr 25

North Anna 2 Dominion 943 Nuke VA Apr 7 May 7

Byron 2 Exelon 1,136 Nuke IL Apr 8 May 8

Susquehanna 2 PPL 1,190 Nuke PA Apr 13 May 25

------------------------------------------------------------------

MIDWEST

Point Beach 2 NextEra 512 Nuke WI Nov 1 Dec 1

Monticello Xcel 554 Nuke MN Mar 2 May 11

Point Beach 1 NextEra 506 Nuke WI Mar 18 Apr 22

Callaway Ameren 1,190 Nuke MO Apr 6 May 6

------------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTHEAST (SERC)

Surry 2 Dominion 799 Nuke VA Nov 1 Nov 28

Turkey Point 4 NextEra 693 Nuke FL Nov 5 Mar 5

Catawba 1 Duke 1,129 Nuke SC Nov 19 Dec 19

Hatch 2 Southern 883 Nuke GA Feb 4 Mar 4

Brunswick 2 Duke 920 Nuke NC Mar 3 Apr 7

Vogtle 2 Southern 1,152 Nuke GA Mar 10 Apr 10

Browns Ferry 2 TVA 1,104 Nuke AL Mar 16 Apr 20

McGuire 1 Duke 1,100 Nuke NC Mar 16 Apr 16

Farley 2 Southern 860 Nuke AL Apr 14 May 19

------------------------------------------------------------------

SPP

Wolf Creek Wolf Creek 1,160 Nuke KS Feb 4 Mar 4

River Bend Entergy 974 Nuke LA Feb 12 Mar 12

Arkansas 1 Entergy 842 Nuke AR Mar 13 Apr 13

------------------------------------------------------------------

ERCOT

South Texas 1 STP 1,280 Nuke TX Nov 1 Nov 20

Comanche Peak 1 Luminant 1,209 Nuke TX Apr 1 May 1

South Texas 2 STP 1,280 Nuke TX Apr 27 May 27

------------------------------------------------------------------

WEST (WECC)

Diablo Canyon 2 PG&E 1,118 Nuke CA Feb 3 Mar 3

Palo Verde 1 APS 1,311 Nuke AZ Mar 30 Apr 30

Columbia Energy NW 1,097 Nuke WA May 9 Jun 20

* New outage on the list, or new information on outage listed + Unexpected or longer than expected outages, according to Reuters data

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)