NEW YORK Nov 5 NuStar Energy LP said on Monday it had reestablished limited pipeline and barge deliveries of fuel from its Linden, New Jersey, marine and storage terminal, which it said last week had sustained severe damage from Hurricane Sandy.

NuStar's marine terminal at Linden, an energy storage and pipeline hub that was among the hardest-hit a week ago, has 23 tanks capable of storing 4.1 million barrels of refined fuels, with one ship dock and two barge docks.