Nov 29 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on
Thursday imposed emergency regulations on insurers to speed the
processing of claims from hundreds of thousands of state
residents whose properties were damaged or destroyed when
Superstorm Sandy struck a month ago.
Among the measures Cuomo unveiled at a New York City press
conference was a requirement reducing the time limit for
insurance company claims adjusters to respond to a claim to six
days from 15 days.
He also said the state's insurance regulator would begin
posting to the agency's website report cards on the performance
of insurers, with the aim of making the companies more
accountable for their response to customers needing assistance
following the storm, which struck the Northeast on Oct. 29.