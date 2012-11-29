* Requires claims adjustment within 6 days of claim
* State also plans to post insurer report cards
* Industry decries new rule as 'heavy handed'
By Ben Berkowitz and Hilary Russ
Nov 29 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on
Thursday imposed emergency regulations on insurers to speed the
processing of claims from hundreds of thousands of state
residents whose properties were damaged or destroyed when
Superstorm Sandy struck a month ago.
Among the measures Cuomo unveiled was a requirement reducing
the time limit for insurance company claims adjusters to respond
to a claim to six days from 15 days.
He also said the state's insurance regulator would begin
posting to the agency's website report cards on the performance
of insurers, with the aim of making the companies more
accountable for their response to customers needing assistance
following the storm, which struck the Northeast on Oct. 29.
The storm knocked out power to millions and damaged or
destroyed at least 305,000 houses in New York, according to
state estimates.
Homeowners have complained that they have struggled to get
insurance adjusters to come their properties to begin critical
repair work, Cuomo told a New York City press conference.
Insurance companies have received 360,000 claims so far, he
said, adding that the emergency regulations, which are effective
immediately, will make a "major, major difference."
Of the 24 insurers being rated by the state on the new
report cards, Allstate Corp had the highest volume of
customer complaints, nearly twice as many as the next company on
the list. As a percentage of total claim volume, though,
Allstate's ratio was one of the lower ones in the industry.
An Allstate spokeswoman was not immediately available to
comment.
The head of the trade group representing property insurers
in New York State said her members were in talks with officials
as recently as this week about a voluntary approach to reducing
claims adjustment times in the wake of Sandy.
"Obviously, they did not decide to do that," said Ellen
Melchionni, president of the New York Insurance Association, in
an interview. "None of the public policymakers in neighboring
states have felt the need to do the things they've done in New
York," she said. "We felt it was heavy handed."
A Cuomo administration official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, acknowledged that there had been talks on a voluntary
program but said three of the state's largest insurers could not
agree to the kind of firm timetable for adjusting claims that
regulators wanted. The official did not name the three.
Melchionni said most insurers were already well within the
old 15-day guideline, even where their adjusters had been
hampered by a lack of access to damaged areas or a lack of
gasoline to reach the affected homes.
She also acknowledged, though, that insurers had little
choice but to comply with the new rules. The administration
official said they are likely to stay in place until all
Sandy-related claims are adjusted.
Slow claims adjustment is a common problem after major
natural disasters like Sandy.
In 2009, a Louisiana court ordered the state's insurer of
last resort to pay policyholders civil penalties because it took
too long to start adjusting claims following Hurricanes Katrina
and Rita. With interest, those penalties now exceed $105
million.