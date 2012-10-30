HOUSTON Oct 30 New York's electric grid
operator said more than 90 transmission lines remained out of
service on Tuesday afternoon, a day after Hurricane Sandy
slammed into the East Coast with 80 mph winds and record storm
surge.
Despite damage to the power grid and the loss of about 13
percent of in-state generation from high wind and flooding, the
New York Independent System Operator (ISO) said the bulk
electric system was in compliance with industry transmission and
operating reserve requirements on Tuesday.
More than 7.3 million homes and businesses along the U.S.
East Coast were still without power Tuesday afternoon as the
remnants of Hurricane Sandy moved across Pennsylvania.
The ISO said 90 transmission lines were out in southeastern
New York. Utilities are beginning to assess infrastructure
damage, but some substations are not yet accessible due to high
water.
The 5,300 megawatts of generation represents 13 percent of
New York's in-state generating capacity of 39,570 MW, the ISO
said.
Demand early Tuesday was about 4,400 MW lower than it was at
the same time Monday in advance of Sandy's making landfall.
Monday's statewide load was 16,830 MW.
Tuesday's peak demand was expected to be 15,000 MW, the ISO
said, down from an average peak load of about 20,000 MW
experienced on a normal day in late October.
One megawatt serves about 800 to 1000 homes in New York, the
ISO said.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by David
Gregorio)