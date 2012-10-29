Oct 28 As U.S. Northeast braces for Hurricane Sandy, the following is a list of service suspensions for New York, New Jersey and District of Columbia area starting on Sunday evening: * New York City Subway: to begin a staggered shutdown of the subway system and Metro North and Long Island Railroad commuter rail systems at 7 p.m. EDT - Metropolitan Transportation Authority * New York City buses: To begin a shut down at 9 p.m. EST * New Jersey Path trains to be suspended starting midnight * MTA said it would accommodate customers leaving the Jets game in New Jersey before service is suspended * Airlines expected to cease flights Sunday night at the five major airports in New York and New Jersey - Port Authority * American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue Airways, USAirways Group Inc to stop flights tonight at NY/NJ airports. * JetBlue, American Airlines say they are closed through Wednesday morning. Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines say they are closed through Tuesday. * Newark AirTrain, JFK AirTrain to monitor conditions and close down if wind speeds reach 30 miles per hour or more. After 7 p.m. passengers will not be able to use JFK AirTrain as the subway will be shut down. * Port Authority warns tunnels, bridges closures "highly likely beginning tomorrow." To monitor tunnels, bridges for wind and flooding conditions on case-by-case basis, New York/New Jersey residents can get updates on* Amtrak to cancel Northeast Corridor service on Monday. Cancelling service North of New York starting 7 p.m. Sunday. * Greyhound said it would close down travel in and out of Philadelphia and New York at midnight and in Washington DC and Baltimore at 7 p.m. Its services to and from Norfolk, Salisbury and Ocean City were already suspended by Sunday afternoon. * Staten Island Ferry will operate from Staten Island until 8 p.m. and from Manhattan until 8 p.m. * New York Mayor Bloomberg ordered evacuation of the city's zone A - areas close to the water and in danger of flooding. * The Coast Guard is closing New York Harbor beginning tonight. Cruise ships scheduled for arrival Monday, Tuesday have been diverted. * New York City schools and District of Columbia schools are closed Monday. * In the Washington D.C. area non-emergency federal government workers were told to take a day of administrative leave Monday unless they are already scheduled to work remotely for the day. The District of Columbia's local government also planned to be closed on Monday, according o Mayor Vincent Gray. * The Metro train service in around Washington D.C. was canceled for Monday, according to WTOP radio station. * The Maryland Transit Administration has canceled MARC commuter rail service on Monday, which connects Washington D.C. with cities in Maryland and West Virginia. * In Maryland all State office and facilities will be closed Monday from 6 a.m. until the end of the day. Maryland's Office of the Governor said the state was canceling Monday's early voting service for the Nov. 6 U.S. presidential election. * New Jersey's Atlantic City casinos were ordered to close Sunday afternoon.