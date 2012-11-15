STATEN ISLAND, New York Nov 15 President Barack
Obama on Thursday pledged ongoing federal support for areas
still digging out of the damage caused by Superstorm Sandy two
weeks ago, and said that the area needed a long-term recovery
plan.
"There's a lot of short-term immediate stuff that has to be
dealt with and we are going to make sure we stay here as long as
people need that immediate help," he told a collection of
elected officials, volunteers and survivors after surveying
parts of New York that were hit hard by the storm.
"But what we've also already heard is that there is going to
be some long-term building that's required," he added.
Obama said he was designating the Secretary of Housing and
Urban Development, Shaun Donovan, as the federal "point person"
in the long-term rebuilding effort, and that his administration
would continue working with the governors and congressional
delegations of New York and New Jersey.
"I have to tell you, the insurance companies and some of the
other private sector folks who are involved in this, we need you
to show some heart and some spirit in helping people rebuild, as
well," he said.