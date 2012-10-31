WASHINGTON Oct 31 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday said one of the main concerns in the rebuilding effort
in the aftermath of the superstorm Sandy is to restore
electricity for millions in the Eastern United States.
"Our biggest priority right now is getting power turned back
on," Obama said after surveying the storm damage. "We are here
for you and we will not forget, we will follow up to make sure
you get all the help you need until you rebuild."
He met with rescue workers and residents in Atlantic City,
and toured the wreckage aboard presidential Marine One
helicopter alongside Governor Chris Christie, a top surrogate
for Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney.
While urging patience, he cautioned that problems from the
storm would not be solved "overnight," and that the federal
government will work with state and local officials closely in
the clean-up efforts.
Obama has put campaign travel on hold this week due to focus
on storm response.