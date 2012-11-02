WASHINGTON Nov 2 Shippers that take advantage
of a temporary Jones Act waiver allowing foreign flagged vessels
in the Gulf of Mexico to bring oil products to the U.S.
Northeast after Hurricane Sandy must discharge the shipments by
Nov. 20, the U.S. government said on Friday.
The Department of Homeland Security issued a blanket waiver
of the Jones Act earlier on Friday in an attempt to relieve fuel
shortages gripping the Northeast after the storm shut refineries
and cut power to gasoline stations. The waiver allows foreign
flagged ships transporting oil products, such as gasoline and
diesel, to embark from the Gulf of Mexico through Nov. 13 and
deliver the fuel up to a week later to New England and
Mid-Atlantic states.