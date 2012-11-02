NEW YORK Nov 2 Phillips 66's 238,000
barrel per day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey is weeks
away from restarting due to heavy damage caused by salt water
flooding into the facility from the neighboring Arthur Kill
during Hurricane Sandy, a source familiar with refinery
operations said on Friday.
While the company is not giving any internal timeline for
the restart, it is telling employees it is "optimistic" the
refinery will restart soon, the source said.
Work is underway on one of the two docks where the pumps
were ruined by salt water. Estimates for one dock to return to
service and receive product are for next week, the source said.