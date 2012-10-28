East Libyan forces take desert air base as they push west
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
NEW YORK Oct 28 Phillips 66 said on Sunday it had begun shutting its 238,000-barrels-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey in preparation for Hurricane Sandy.
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron