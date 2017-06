NEW YORK Oct 30 The port of Boston opened without restrictions at 7:00 a.m. EDT (11:00 GMT) on Tuesday after super-storm Sandy barreled through the region, a port official said.

The port had been open with traffic control measures in place as of Monday morning in preparation for gale-force winds associated with Hurricane Sandy.

Trade sources said they are expecting shipments of gasoline to unload at the port as early as Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Prudence Crowther)