Nov 12 The Sewaren, New Jersey, electrical
substation near Hess Corp's Port Reading oil refinery
has been fully restored after damage by Hurricane Sandy, the
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc power company said
Monday.
Officials at PSEG and Hess were not immediately available to
say if the substation outage was preventing Hess from restarting
the 70,000 barrel-per-day refinery.
Last week, Hess said PSEG would need to repair damage and
restore full power before the refinery could be restarted.
"A timeframe for the refinery's restart will be determined
once the full power requirement can be met," Hess said last
week.
Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey on Oct. 29, knocking out
power to about 8.5 million homes and businesses in 21 states.
PSEG said over the weekend that the 558-megawatt Sewaren
natural gas/oil-fired power plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey, was
still out of service. The company said it did not have a date
for the plant's return to service.
The Sewaren plant sells power into the PJM power grid. PJM
is the biggest power grid in the United States serving more than
60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and
the District of Columbia.