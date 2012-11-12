* Hess did not say when Port Reading refinery would restart
* PSEG Sewaren substation supplies power to Hess refinery
Nov 12 New Jersey power company Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc said Monday it restored power to an
electrical substation damaged by Hurricane Sandy that supplies
electricity to Hess Corp's Port Reading oil refinery in
the state.
PSEG said its Sewaren substation returned to service by
Sunday. The substation supplies power to Hess' 70,000
barrel-per-day refinery, which has been shut for the last two
weeks.
Officials at Hess were not immediately available to say when
it would restart the refinery.
Last week, Hess said the refinery was on standby after
assessing the impact of the Oct. 29 storm on operations, waiting
for power to be restored.
"A timeframe for the refinery's restart will be determined
once the full power requirement can be met," Hess said last
week.
Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey two weeks ago, knocking out
power to about 8.5 million homes and businesses in 21 states.
PSEG said over the weekend that the 558-megawatt Sewaren
natural gas/oil-fired power plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey, was
still out of service. The company said it did not have a date
for the plant's return to service.
The Sewaren plant sells power into the PJM power grid. PJM
is the biggest power grid in the United States serving more than
60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and
the District of Columbia.