Nov 12 New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc said Monday it restored power to an electrical substation damaged by Hurricane Sandy that supplies electricity to Hess Corp's Port Reading oil refinery in the state.

PSEG said its Sewaren substation returned to service by Sunday. The substation supplies power to Hess' 70,000 barrel-per-day refinery, which has been shut for the last two weeks.

Officials at Hess were not immediately available to say when it would restart the refinery.

Last week, Hess said the refinery was on standby after assessing the impact of the Oct. 29 storm on operations, waiting for power to be restored.

"A timeframe for the refinery's restart will be determined once the full power requirement can be met," Hess said last week.

Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey two weeks ago, knocking out power to about 8.5 million homes and businesses in 21 states.

PSEG said over the weekend that the 558-megawatt Sewaren natural gas/oil-fired power plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey, was still out of service. The company said it did not have a date for the plant's return to service.

The Sewaren plant sells power into the PJM power grid. PJM is the biggest power grid in the United States serving more than 60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.