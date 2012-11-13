* Hess did not say when Port Reading refinery would restart * PSEG substation powering refinery shut again Monday * 45,000 in Central New Jersey lose power for about 2 hours By Scott DiSavino Nov 13 U.S. oil company Hess Corp was working with the local power company to determine if there was enough electricity to restart the Port Reading refinery in New Jersey, a company spokesperson said late Monday. On Monday, New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc said its Sewaren substation, which provides power to the refinery, went out of service at about 2:40 p.m. EST. Earlier Monday, PSEG said it had restored service to that substation by Sunday. Hess said last week that substation outage was preventing the oil company from restarting the 70,000 barrel-per-day refinery. The loss of the substation late Monday affected about 45,000 PSEG customers in parts of Perth Amboy, Rahway, Woodbridge, Carteret, Fanwood, Westfield, Mountainside, Edison, Plainfield and Scotch Plains, New Jersey, the utility said in a release. PSEG however said all customers were restored by about 4:15 p.m. Monday. Officials at Hess and PSEG were not immediately available Tuesday morning for comment on the substation or the refinery or other oil operations in the Central New Jersey area. Hess shut Port Reading about two weeks ago as Hurricane Sandy was bearing down on the U.S. East Coast. Separately, Hess said late Monday after PSEG restored power to the Sewaren area that the terminal operations and truck rack at Port Reading were operating on utility power. In the week after Sandy hit, Hess said it had no utility power and was using generator power to operate its truck rack. Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey two weeks ago, knocking out power to about 8.5 million homes and businesses in 21 states. Separately, PSEG said over the weekend the 558-megawatt Sewaren natural gas/oil-fired power plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey, was still out of service due to flooding from Sandy. The company did not say when the power plant would return to service. The Sewaren plant sells power into the PJM power grid. PJM is the biggest power grid in the United States serving more than 60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia. Hess said the refinery produces all of the steam needed for operations from internal sources and was not dependent on the Sewaren power plant for steam.