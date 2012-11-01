Nov 1 New Jersey power company Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc (PSEG) CEO Ralph Izzo said on
Thursday that Hurricane Sandy's tidal surge caused significant
damage to the electric transmission system and some switching
stations.
"Probably the most significant damage we sustained was due
to a tidal surge that was associated with Hurricane Sandy that
hit the northern part of the territory, and uniquely did some
damage to our transmission system and some of our switching
stations," said Izzo, the chairman, president and CEO of PSEG,
on the company's third-quarter conference call.
The storm left 1.7 million customers without service at the
peak, he said, adding that the company has already restored
service to about a million.
"We have told people that we think full restoration is going
to take anywhere from seven to 10 days," Izzo said.
PSEG serves about 2.2 million customers in New Jersey.