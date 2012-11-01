Nov 1 New Jersey power company Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc (PSEG) will take seven to 10 days
to restore power to all its customers after the tidal surge from
monster storm Sandy badly damaged the electric transmission
system and some switching stations, CEO Ralph Izzo said on
Thursday.
"Probably the most significant damage we sustained was due
to a tidal surge that was associated with Hurricane Sandy that
hit the northern part of the territory, and uniquely did some
damage to our transmission system and some of our switching
stations," said Izzo, the chairman, president and CEO of PSEG,
on the company's third-quarter conference call.
The storm left 1.7 million customers without service at the
peak, he said, adding that the company has restored service to
about a million.
"We have told people that we think full restoration is going
to take anywhere from seven to 10 days," Izzo said.
PSEG serves about 2.2 million customers in New Jersey.
Power outages and flooding from Sandy have stymied the
recovery of two New Jersey refineries.
Phillips 66 238,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery
in Linden and Hess Corp's 70,000-barrel-per-day refinery
in Port Reading both remained shut Thursday morning, according
to federal data.
More than half of the gas stations in New Jersey and
neighboring New York City remained shut due to power outages and
depleted fuel supplies. Car drivers had to wait on long lines at
gas stations that were expected to open.
Izzo said Sandy also affected some of the company's
generation infrastructure in the northern part of the state,
including older units at Kearny, Linden and Sewaren, but noted
the most significant damage was to the transmission system, not
the generating system.
He said Unit 1 at the Salem nuclear power would likely
return to service soon after shutting due to Sandy.