By Scott DiSavino
Nov 19 New Jersey power company Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc (PSEG) said Monday it has restarted
about of a quarter of its power plants in New Jersey that were
knocked offline by Hurricane Sandy, which hit the U.S. East
Coast three weeks ago.
"Hurricane Sandy caused damage to some of our generation
sites in northern N.J. Since the storm hit, we have made great
progress around restoration," PSEG spokeswoman Nancy Tucker told
Reuters in an e-mail.
She said PSEG Power, the company's generating arm, has
restored 916 megawatts (MW) to the grid for dispatch; 1,535 MW
are in recovery from the storm and simultaneously undergoing
planned maintenance outages and an additional 1,371 MW are
undergoing assessment and recovery.
One megawatt can power about 800 to 1,000 homes in New
Jersey.
"There has been no impact to grid reliability. It is our
intention to bring all of our units back to service," Tucker
said, adding the company does not name specific plants for
competitive reasons.
On the company's earnings conference call a few days after
Sandy hit New Jersey, PSEG's CEO Ralph Izzo said the storm
affected units at the Kearny (463-MW), Linden (1,570 MW) and
Sewaren (558 MW) power plants in northern New Jersey.
PSEG has not named the other 1,200 MW or so of power units
knocked out by Hurricane Sandy.
Genscape, a provider of power supply information, said
Monday that PSEG's Linden plant was restarting.
Genscape also said it detected signs Phillips 66's
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, crude
distillation unit and hydrotreater at the Bayway refinery in
Linden were preparing for restart.
Phillips 66 said the 238,000 barrel-a-day refinery was
expected to resume normal production by the end of November.
Separately, PSEG said there were no problems with its
electrical substations that supply power to the Bayway refinery.
Despite the loss of a few power plants in northern New
Jersey, PSEG still has access to power from hundreds of
generating facilities located elsewhere in the PJM power grid.
PJM, the biggest power system in the United States, serves
more than 60 million people in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest
states and the District of Columbia from New Jersey to Illinois
and as far south as North Carolina.
PSEG Power owns about 13,200 MW of generating capacity.