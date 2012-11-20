By Cynthia Ramnarace
WASHINGTON Nov 20 "Reduced for Quick Sale!"
reads Mike Montalbano's Craigslist ad for the three-bedroom home
he needs to sell before he can relocate for a new job.
The drywall is new, as are the appliances. The only problem?
Location. Montalbano's home is in Tom's River, New Jersey, which
was pummeled by last month's Sandy megastorm.
"A lot of people are scared to come back to the water," says
Montalbano. "Back in the day, everybody wanted to come to the
shore. Now it's a mess down here."
Montalbano was lucky. His home sits higher than others, and
the storm waters hit his lawn but did not make it into his
house.
That has not proved compelling to would-be buyers. His house
is listed for $245,900, some $5,000 less than his original
asking price. And even if he sells for that amount, he will lose
about $40,000 on the property.
Several renters have inquired, but Montalbano fears that
tenants could hurt his property. On the other hand, he does not
think his odds of selling are very good. "The market will come
back, but who knows when?" he says.
That is the "crystal ball" question that no one in
Sandy-affected areas such as the New Jersey shore, Staten
Island, New York and New York City's Rockaway Peninsula can
answer.
But there are a few things real estate agents can say with
confidence.
First, the rental market in these areas is set to explode,
thanks to a combination of displaced homeowners and contractors
needing temporary housing.
Second, currently scheduled closings will be held up as
buyers try to renegotiate and banks require new inspections and
appraisals.
And third, investors looking for fire sales will come
sniffing around.
"I've had people calling me saying, 'I'm interested in
oceanfront, and I'm ready to buy it now for $500,000,'" says
Robin Shapiro, whose real estate business in Neponsit, New York,
on the Rockaway Peninsula bears her name. "That's not going to
happen. Last month a property in Neponsit sold for $5 million.
No one is dumping these oceanfront properties."
History might prove her right. In South Carolina, where the
barrier islands were trounced by Hurricane Hugo in 1989, home
values rose sharply in the years immediately following and have
been on an upward trajectory ever since.
A Zillow.com analysis shows home prices along the South
Carolina coast rose 2.3 percent over the last 10 years, twice
the rate of inland properties in the state.
Michael Scarafile, president of Carolina One Real Estate in
North Charleston, South Carolina, remembers how Hugo led to an
influx of properties on the market - and hordes of investors.
"Immediately afterward, you had opportunistic people taking
advantage of people who said, 'I'm done; I'm selling the house
as is,'" Scarafile says.
Those who did not sell brought in a kind of post-Hugo
renaissance.
Old bungalows that were completely destroyed or condemned
gave way to new construction of high-end homes that could better
withstand the next storm. The bridge to the barrier Isle of
Palms was washed out by Hugo and replaced by a stronger
structure that could handle more traffic. Palm trees replaced
power lines, which were placed underground. And everyone was
putting in new kitchens and new roofs, which revitalized the
existing housing stock.
"Over the next year or two, the islands really had a new
birth," says Scarafile. "Memories are short. And now here we
are, 23 years later, and we've never had anything close to
Hugo."
Scarafile points to his parents' home as proof that even a
storm-battered property can be a good investment. They purchased
a waterfront lot in Isle of Palms in 1989 for $190,000 and built
a $400,000 home on it. Then Hugo hit, ripping the deck from its
supports, damaging the roof, breaking windows and driving
drywall-damaging rain into the house. But with repairs, that
same property sold in 2006 for $2.4 million.
Realtors in Sandy-affected regions can only hope to repeat
Charleston's story. For now, the mood is anxious and uncertain,
and anyone looking to make a tidy profit in storm-damaged real
estate is taking a risk.
Mortgages could be tough to get on homes that need work.
Coastal properties can be magnets for hurricanes. Insurance
rates often go up after a storm, and some insurers refuse to
write policies in storm-threatened areas.
"From a real estate point of view, this will be
devastating," says Jon Salmon, president of Salmon Real Estate
in Staten Island, where homes were flooded and blown off their
foundations by Hurricane Sandy. "This area will be stigmatized
for years."
Sales that were set to close are now on hold because
hurricane-related damage can void the contract, or the buyer,
suddenly gun-shy, might walk away, Salmon says.
DISRUPTIONS AND DEALS
In the short term, real estate pros are moving from being
selling agents to leasing agents, as the focus has moved to
finding temporary homes for displaced families.
"Every day I get a call from somebody needing a place
temporarily until they get the insurance money and can start
'rebuilding," says Jim Flanagan, broker of record with Coldwell
Banker Flanagan Realty in Tom's River. "When the money starts
coming in, I'm expecting a real estate boom."
People might realize it is cheaper to buy a foreclosed home
than to rebuild their own. "Sandy is actually going to bring us
into a housing recovery in Monmouth and Ocean counties because
she might wash out foreclosure inventory," Flanagan says.
While Sandy hit the coast hardest, many inland properties
also were affected, and they do not retain their value as well
as houses near the water, according to Zillow.
Jessica Oliveras-Yu's home in Sayreville, New Jersey, is
more than 5 miles from the Atlantic coast, but storms - most
recently Sandy - have brought flood waters to her finished
basement for three years straight.
"These are supposed to be 100-year storms, but we've flooded
three times in three years," says Oliveras-Yu. The latest
flooding was worst of all, filling not just her basement but
also 3 feet on the main floor of her ranch-style home.
"Right now I'm in limbo," says Oliveras-Yu, who has not been
able to return home since the storm. "We're waiting to see what
the insurance will give me."
She hopes to collect $250,000 - the limit of her homeowners'
policy. If she gets that, she plans to give the mortgage company
the full amount and walk away. "We would still owe $50,000 on
the mortgage, but we'll take the loss," she says.
If the real estate pros are right, it will not take long
before that becomes somebody else's gain.
Follow us @ReutersMoney or at