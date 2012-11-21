* Shore still holds its attraction for some
* Realtor says does not foresee many bargains
* Flood insurance could crimp access to mortgages
By Robin Respaut
NEW YORK, Nov 21 Dina Anzalone thought buying
her first home would be one of the most exciting experiences of
her life. That is, until Superstorm Sandy struck a month before
she and her husband were set to close on a house in the
Rockaways, Queens.
Located blocks from the ocean and the bay on a thin
peninsula of land that makes up the coastal community of Belle
Harbor in the Rockaways, Anzalone's prized colonial home with
"old world charm" was inundated with 12 feet of seawater that
filled the basement to the ceiling and a few feet of the first
floor.
"My husband and I struggled," said Anzalone, who ultimately
decided to move forward with the purchase of the home worth
around $750,000. "People think we're absolutely crazy."
Throughout the New York metro area, Superstorm Sandy left
behind difficult decisions for prospective buyers and sellers of
damaged homes on the market.
Some buyers have decided to move forward but now must
negotiate how repairs will be completed. Others are reneging and
looking for escape clauses in their contracts. Realtors are
taking inventory of their listings in flooded neighborhoods,
while banks are sending appraisers out in droves to re-evaluate
homes in the wake of the storm.
For the last eight years, Anzalone has rented in Brooklyn's
Bay Ridge neighborhood with her husband and their 3-year-old
daughter. Now, planning to go ahead with the purchase of the
home in Rockaways, she expects home insurance premiums to rise
10 to 20 percent, and she is working with an attorney to
negotiate with the seller to make necessary repairs.
INSURANCE DECISION MORE IMPORTANT NOW
Other buyers in contract have decided the risks are not
worth closing the deal.
Richard R. Rodriguez, a real estate attorney who represents
Anzalone, is helping two other clients try to escape from
contracts on homes that were damaged.
"Everyone has the same concern: the neighborhood," and how
it will recover, said Rodriguez.
In one case, Rodriguez said he plans to use a clause in the
buyer's contract that required the deal to close by the end of
October, just two days after Sandy hit. The buyer will most
likely lose a few thousand dollars by walking away, a cost
Rodriguez considered "not bad."
Attorney Jay Freedhand is representing a buyer who planned
to close on a nearly $2 million home last week in Far Rockaway.
But after the city's Department of Buildings deemed the house
severely structurally damaged, the buyer wanted to renege.
Freedhand is now looking for outlets to stop the sale stemming
from the city's damage classification.
"We don't know what that legally means," said Freedhand. "We
need to figure out exactly what the government order actually
means. That part is unprecedented."
In hard-hit Hoboken, New Jersey, contracts began fraying
shortly after the storm moved inland, even on homes that were
not damaged by the storm. Gene Cordano, director of sales for
Halstead Property in New Jersey, said he lost three deals in
contract.
"They decided they didn't want to deal with the possibility
of flooding in the aftermath," said Cordano, who said he
considered the loss "a blip on our radar screen."
With some New Jersey residents dislocated by the storm,
Cordano said he expects to see available housing units quickly
filled.
"The question being asked going forward is, 'Did this
building flood during the hurricane?' And that will be answered
by, 'yes,' in many cases," Cordano said.
Of the roughly 140 properties listed in Hoboken, an
estimated 56 percent were flooded or otherwise damaged in the
storm, Prime Real Estate Group Co-Chief Executive Officer Jesse
Halliburton said.
"There is definitely going to be a time period when consumer
confidence is going to be lower and less likely to make a quick
decision," Halliburton said.
"It's crossed my mind that property prices could drop,"
Halliburton said.
Robin Shapiro of Robin Shapiro Realty said the sand drift
against her own home in the Rockaways was 3-feet-high the day
after the hurricane. After digging out, Shapiro said she fielded
calls from real estate flippers looking for cheap deals, but
Shapiro, who still lost two deals in contract after the storm,
did not foresee prices would significantly decline.
"There are only so many oceanfront properties," she said.
Jonathan Miller, president of the real estate appraisal firm
Miller Samuel, agreed buyers will continue to idolize beachfront
properties, but a sobering effect on the market, should there be
one, would most likely come from lenders and insurers.
"It's going to come down to cost and access to credit.
Lenders right now are essentially afraid of their own shadow.
They are looking for reasons not to lend," said Miller. "Even if
a home has flood insurance, lenders may be wary and look for a
reason to not issue a mortgage."