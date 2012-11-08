* Nor'easter knocked out power for 300,000 early Thurs
* Sandy, nor'easter outages up to more than 671,000
* NY, NJ utilities expect to restore power by Saturday
By Scott DiSavino
Nov 8 A nor'easter Wednesday in New York and New
Jersey knocked power out for hundreds of thousands of people and
slowed utilities' efforts to restore service to more than
600,000 still without power in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.
Still, by early Thursday, utilities companies had
electricity flowing again for most of the 300,000 people
affected by the nor'easter, and resumed restoration of
Sandy-related outages.
More than 671,900 homes and businesses remained without
power Thursday morning, a number that includes outages relating
to the nor'easter, up from about 626,000 out a day earlier. See
Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Oct. 29, disconnecting
power to about 8.48 million customers in 21 states, according to
U.S. government data.
New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said
the nor'easter had knocked out electricity to about 55,000
customers in its New York City and Westchester County service
area.
When the nor'easter hit, Con Edison said crews were working
to restore service to 67,000 customers affected by Hurricane
Sandy.
The company said on Thursday morning that crews were still
working to restore about 72,000 customers whose equipment could
be safely re-energized, and it hoped to have power back for them
by Nov. 10.
But some 30,000 Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens homes
whose electrical equipment was damaged by flooding cannot safely
get their power back without repairs and an inspection by an
electrician, Con Edison said.
On Long Island, New York, the Long Island Power Authority
and National Grid PLC said 206,000 homes and businesses
were without power Thursday morning, up from about 170,000 a day
earlier.
A unit of UK power company National Grid operates the
electric system on Long Island for LIPA.
Because of flood damage from Hurricane Sandy's tidal surge,
LIPA and National Grid said electricians had to inspect and
possibly repair about 100,000 homes on the South Shore of the
island before they could turn on the power.
As the nor'easter was bearing down on Long Island, LIPA and
National Grid executives had said Wednesday that they hoped to
have restored about 90 percent of those able to take power by
the end of that day.
"We were on track to make that 90 percent, but due to the
nor'easter, we did not make it," LIPA spokesman Mark Gross said.
He said the nor'easter had caused 123,000 new outages.
"The plan now is to assess this new damage as fast as
possible, give as much priority as we possibly can for
restoration to those customers affected by Sandy and also come
up with a more detailed level of restoration dates for our
customers," Gross said.
The other power company hard hit by the nor'easter was
FirstEnergy Corp's Jersey Central Power and Light in New
Jersey, which had more than 237,000 customers out Thursday
morning, up from about 175,000 out a day earlier.
Before the nor'easter, JCP&L had said it expected to restore
service to all of the Sandy-related outages by Saturday.
Ron Morano, a spokesman for JCP&L, told Reuters the company
was assessing the damage from the nor'easter and would know
later Thursday if it would impact the restoration estimates.