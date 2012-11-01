Nov 1 Rite Aid Corp said on Thursday
that Hurricane Sandy substantially damaged eight of its stores
and it expects the storm will hurt comparable sales in November,
after boosting some sales late in the month as shoppers planned
ahead.
As of Wednesday night, 188 Rite Aid drugstores were either
closed or operating with no power. At the height of the storm on
Monday night, 790 Rite Aid stores were closed.
Rite Aid said that sales at stores open at least a year, or
same-store sales, fell 1.1 percent in October.
Sales of general merchandise and prescriptions were helped
as shoppers stocked up ahead of the storm. Rite Aid estimated
that about 1.1 percent of a 1.5 percent increase in same-store
sales of general merchandise and about 0.2 percent of a 4.7
percent increase in prescriptions filled at comparable stores
came from pre-storm sales associated with Hurricane Sandy.
Eight stores have sustained substantial damage, and the
number could increase as Rite Aid gains access to more
locations. The company said it would re-open affected stores as
quickly as possible.