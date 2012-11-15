NEW YORK Nov 14 The Depository Trust & Clearing
Corp., which processes financial transactions and stores
securities, has begun the long process of recovering about 1.3
million soaked securities that were stored in a
10,000-square-foot underground vault in a lower Manhattan
skyscraper flooded by Superstorm Sandy.
The company declined to disclose the value of the stocks and
bonds. But it was a "very small percentage" of the $39.5
trillion of stocks and bonds that its depository stores, DTCC
spokeswoman Judy Inosanto said. The percentage of securities
that are handled electronically are in the "high 90s", she said.
Inosanto declined to say when the company was able to open
the vault at 55 Water Street, which was flooded more than two
weeks ago by surges churned by Superstorm Sandy. But when it
did, DTCC found significant flooding and water damage.
"While it is premature to determine the full extent of the
damage, it is essential to begin the restoration process to
avoid further deterioration," the company said in a statement.
DTCC said the recovery effort is more of "an administrative
and logistical challenge than an economic issue."
It maintains a vast certificate inventory file with
ownership information, which can be replicated from its data
centers. The company said its computer records are intact, and
includes detailed inventory files of the vault's contents.
DTCC has retained disaster recovery and expert
restoration firms, but declined to identify them. It said it
could not yet determine how many of the physical certificates
can be restored. But it expects to have a more accurate
assessment of their condition in about a week. The restoration
process could take months, it said.
The company said it is in discussions with various transfer
agents to establish a procedure to issue replacement
certificates, without requiring the original certificates to be
present.