WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. government said on
Thursday that 12 shipments of fuel, including gasoline and
diesel, have taken advantage of a rare marine law waiver to help
relieve the Northeast after Superstorm Sandy.
The cargoes, which must deliver the oil by Nov. 20 under the
waiver of the 1920 Jones Act, were slated to deliver the fuel to
ports from Maryland to Maine.
The shipments included more than 1.75 million barrels of
gasoline and more than 1.1 million barrels of diesel and other
distillates, said the Maritime Administration, a branch of the
Department of Transportation.