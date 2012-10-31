By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 30 As Hurricane Sandy pounded
the U.S. Atlantic coast on Monday night, knocking out
electricity and Internet connections, millions of residents
turned to Twitter as a part-newswire, part-911 hotline that
hummed through the night even as some websites failed and
swathes of Manhattan fell dark.
But the social network also became a fertile ground for
pranksters who seized the moment to disseminate rumors and
Photoshopped images, including a false tweet Monday night that
the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange was submerged
under several feet of water.
The exchange issued a denial, but not before the tweet was
circulated by countless users and reported on-air by CNN,
illustrating how Twitter had become the essential - but deeply
fallible - spine of information coursing through real-time,
major media events.
But a year after Twitter gained attention for its role in
the rescue efforts in tsunami-stricken Japan, the network seemed
to solidify its mainstream foothold as government agencies, news
outlets and residents in need turned to it at the most critical
hour.
Beginning late Sunday, government agencies and officials,
from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo(@NYGovCuomo) to the Federal
Emergency Management Agency (@FEMA) to @NotifyNYC, an account
handled by New York City's emergency management officials,
issued evacuation orders and updates.
As the storm battered New York Monday night, residents
encountering clogged 9-1-1 dispatch lines flooded the Fire
Department's @fdny Twitter account with appeals for information
and help for trapped relatives and friends.
One elderly resident needed rescue in a building in
Manhattan Beach. Another user sent @fdny an Instagram photo of
four insulin shots that she needed refrigerated immediately. Yet
another sought a portable generator for a friend on a ventilator
living downtown.
Emily Rahimi, who manages the @fdny account by herself,
according to a department spokesman, coolly fielded dozens of
requests, while answering questions about whether to call 311,
New York's non-emergency help line, or Consolidated Edison.
At the Red Cross of America's Washington D.C. headquarters,
in a small room called the Digital Operations Center, six
wall-mounted monitors display a stream of updates from Twitter
and Facebook and a visual "heat map" of where posts
seeking help are coming from.
The heat map informed how the Red Cross's aid workers
deployed their resources, said Wendy Harman, the Red Cross
director of social strategy.
The Red Cross was also using Radian6, a social media
monitoring tool sold by Salesforce.com, to spot people
seeking help and answer their questions.
"We found out we can carry out the mission of the Red Cross
from the social Web," said Harman, who hosted a brief visit from
President Barack Obama on Tuesday.
SPREADING INFORMATION
Twitter, which in the past year has heavily ramped up its
advertising offerings and features to suit large brand marketers
like Pepsico Inc and Procter & Gamble, suddenly
found itself offering its tools to new kind of client on Monday:
public agencies that wanted help spreading information.
For the first time, the company created a "#Sandy" event
page - a format once reserved for large ad-friendly media events
like the Olympics or Nascar races - that served as a hub where
visitors could see aggregated information. The page displayed
manually- and algorithmically-selected tweets plucked from
official accounts like those of New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
and Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, who was particularly
active on the network.
Agencies like the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and
the New York Mayor's Office also used Twitter's promoted tweets
- an ad product used by advertisers to reach a broader consumer
base - to get out the word.
The company said offering such services for free to
government agencies was one of several initiatives, including a
service that broadcasts location-specific alerts and public
announcements based on a Twitter user's postal code.
"We learned from the storm and tsunami in Japan that Twitter
can often be a lifeline," said Rachael Horwitz, a Twitter
spokeswoman.
Jeannette Sutton, a sociologist at the University of
Colorado who has received funding from the National Science
Foundation and the Department of Homeland Security to study
social media uses in disaster management, said government
agencies have been skeptical until recently about using social
media during natural disasters.
"There's a big problem with whether it's valid, accurate
information out there," Sutton said. "But if you're not part of
the conversation, you're going to be missing out."
As the hurricane hit one of the most wired regions in the
country, news outlets also took advantage of the smartphone
users who chronicled rising tides on every flooded block. On
Instagram, the photo-sharing website, witnesses shared
color-filtered snapshots of floating cars, submerged gas
stations and a building shorn of its facade at a rate of more
than 10 pictures per second, Instagram founder Kevin Systrom
told Poynter.org on Tuesday.
Many of the images were republished in the live coverage by
news websites and aired on television broadcasts.
LIES SLAPPED DOWN
But by late Monday, fake images began to circulate widely,
including a picture of a storm cloud gathering dramatically over
the Statue of Liberty and a photoshopped job of a shark lurking
in a submerged residential neighborhood. The latter image even
surfaced on social networks in China.
Then there was the slew of fabricated message from
@comfortablysmug, the Twitter account that claimed the NYSE was
underwater. The account is owned by Shashank Tripathi, the hedge
fund investor and campaign manager for Christopher Wight, the
Republican candidate to represent New York's 12th District in
the U.S. House of Representatives.
Tripathi, who did not return emails by Reuters seeking
comment, apologized Tuesday night for making a "series of
irresponsible and inaccurate tweets" and resigned from Wight's
campaign.
His identity was first reported by Jack Stuef of BuzzFeed.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Tripathi began deleting many of
his Hurricane Sandy tweets. Tripathi's friend, @theAshok,
defended Tripathi, telling Reuters on Twitter: "People shouldn't
be taking "news" from an anonymous twitter account seriously."
Tripathi's @comfortablysmug's Twitter stream, which is
followed by business journalists, bloggers and various New York
personalities, had been a well-known voice in digital circles,
but mostly for his 140-character-or-less criticisms of the Obama
administration, often accompanied by the hashtag,
#ObamaIsn'tWorking.
On Tuesday, New York City Councilman Peter F. Vallone Jr.
appeared to threaten Tripathi with prosecution when he tweeted
that he hoped Tripathi was "less smug and comfortable cuz I'm
talking to Cy," presumably referring to Manhattan District
Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
For its part, Twitter said that it would not have considered
suspending the account unless it received a request from a law
enforcement agency.
"We don't moderate content, and we certainly don't want to
be in a position of deciding what speech is OK and what speech
is not," said Horwitz, Twitter's spokeswoman.
But Ben Smith, the editor at Buzzfeed, which outed Tripathi,
said Twitter's credibility would not be affected by rumormongers
because netizens often self-correct and identify falsehoods.
"They used to say a lie will travel halfway around the world
before the truth puts its shoes on, but in the Twitter world,
that's not true anymore," Smith said. "The lies get slapped down
really fast."
For Smith, the ability to disseminate information via
Twitter and Facebook on Monday night became perhaps even more
important than his Web publication, which enjoyed one of its
better nights in readership but went dark when the blackout
crippled the site's servers in downtown Manhattan.
Buzzfeed's staff quickly began publishing on Tumblr instead,
and Smith personally took over Buzzfeed's Twitter account to
stay in the thick of the conversation.
"Our view of the world is that social distribution is the
key thing," Smith said. "We're in the business of creating
content that people want to share, more than the business of
maintaining a website."