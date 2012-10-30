NEW YORK Oct 30 Spectra Energy on
Tuesday said that two of its natural gas compressor stations in
New Jersey were shut down when power was lost due to Hurricane
Sandy, but the outages were not expected to impact gas supplies
to customers.
"The Linden Compressor station and Franklin Compressor
Station in New Jersey experienced emergency shut downs when they
lost commercial power during the storm and the back-up generator
did not come on as intended," company spokeswoman Caitlin Currie
said in an email.
"Both the Linden and Franklin stations aren't running and we
have determined they are not needed at this time to keep gas
flowing to customers," Currie added.
She said the emergency shutdown is a procedure designed to
protect station staff, facilities, and the general public when
any abnormal operating condition is detected within the station.
Spectra was investigating whether there was any storm damage
to the stations and was working to get them back up and running
as quickly as possible, Currie said.
Hurricane Sandy came ashore in New Jersey late on Monday and
had barreled into Pennsylvania on Tuesday. The storm has knocked
out power to more than 8 million customers along the East Coast
so far.
Earlier, the company said that Sandy had caused power and
communication outages at "the majority" of its facilities in the
New York-New Jersey area, but customers on its Northeast natural
gas pipeline systems remained unaffected.
"Following last night's storm, we have begun early
assessment of our employees and facilities," the company said
earlier in a website posting. It expects to have further
information as the week progresses.
On Monday, Spectra said its Lambertville compressor station
in West Amwell Township, New Jersey, and the Suffern meter
station in New York were shut as the storm approached the
region, but no impact on customers was expected.
Back-up generators were in place in anticipation of power
outages.
The company also halted construction work on its New
Jersey-New York pipeline project as of Sunday.