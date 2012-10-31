* Shares of rebuilding-related companies surge
* Tens of billions of dollars could return to economy
* Insurers a bit weak but exposure manageable
By Nick Zieminski and Lynn Adler
Oct 31 Hurricane Sandy has caused tens of
billions of dollars in damage up and down the U.S. East Coast,
but the recovery and reconstruction spending that will follow
could pump an almost equal amount right back into the economy,
driving a rally for some stocks as markets reopened on
Wednesday.
Companies like environmental cleanup specialist Clean
Harbors, building supply chains Home Depot and
Lowe's, building products makers Owens Corning
and Beacon Roofing and generator manufacturer Generac
Holdings surged in early trading, on the assumption
that the recovery from Sandy will take years and boost sales.
Lumber futures also soared, hitting daily limits and
shutting trading, on assumptions about demand.
Economists and insurers call the phenomenon "demand surge,"
or the increased cost to repair or replace damaged property
after a disaster, when people are competing for a limited supply
of resources in a way that pushes prices up.
University of Maryland professor Peter Morici estimated this
week that reconstruction spending might equal 80 percent of the
total economic losses caused by Sandy.
"(It's) very hard to predict how (the storm's effect) will
play out, but it generally leads to a little increase in
business ... this is going to be a very big project in terms of
the size of the storm," Sandy Cutler, chief executive of
manufacturer Eaton Corp, said on a conference call
Wednesday.
At last count nearly 6 million customers were still without
power due to Sandy, which took dozens of lives and left many
waterfront communities in ruins.
One early winner, if such a thing is possible at a time like
this, is the freight industry. Airport and rail closures have
forced companies like drug manufacturers to seek alternative
methods of transport to get products to market.
"This is probably close to a $2 billion revenue opportunity
for truckers," said Noel Perry, principal of Transport
Fundamentals in Cornwall, Pennsylvania. "It's a pricing
opportunity because there are shortages and because products
need to be expedited."
EARLY COSTS BITE
Though it is far too early to know precisely what damage
Sandy has done, early estimates suggest insured losses of
anywhere from $5 billion to $15 billion and total economic
losses from $20 billion to as much as $45 billion.
Shares of insurers came under some pressure as trading
reopened, with the likes of Travelers Cos Inc, Chubb
Corp and Allstate Corp all down early on fears
they could be among the most exposed to losses.
But analysts said there was so much extra capacity now in
the insurance industry, the losses were unlikely to do much more
than slash fourth-quarter earnings. Morgan Stanley analyst
Gregory Locraft cut earnings estimates for property insurers an
average of 26 percent based on the expected cost of Sandy.
"(Property and casualty) carrier stocks initially fare worse
as the impact of losses is digested but then outperform as
higher P&C pricing power becomes a focus," Locraft said in a
note to clients on Wednesday.
Some retailers were also struggling Wednesday to get all of
their stores reopened, in some cases because of physical damage
and in others because they simply could not get staff in place.
Sears Holdings said it still had 66 stores closed
as of Wednesday morning, with plans to hook some stores up to
generators to get them open.
Similarly, Wal-Mart Stores Inc still had 44 closures
in six states, though it was hoping to have most of them open by
the end of the day.
"We've discovered electricity is one of the most needed
commodities right now, and we want to open our doors so our
members and guests can recharge necessary items and communicate
with loved ones," said Greg Cathey, vice president of the
northeast region for the company's Sam's Club unit.
(Additional reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York and
Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Writing By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)