* Shares of rebuilding-related companies surge
* Tens of billions of dollars could return to economy
* Insurers a bit weak, but exposure manageable
(Adds gas, package shipping industries)
By Nick Zieminski and Lynn Adler
Oct 31 Hurricane Sandy has caused tens of
billions of dollars in damage up and down the U.S. East Coast,
but the recovery and reconstruction spending that will follow
could pump an almost equal amount right back into the economy,
driving a rally for some stocks as markets reopened on
Wednesday.
Companies such as environmental cleanup specialist Clean
Harbors Inc, building supply chains Home Depot Inc
and Lowe's Cos Inc, building products makers
Owens Corning and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, and
generator manufacturer Generac Holdings Inc surged in
early trading on the assumption that the recovery from Sandy
will take years and boost sales.
Lumber futures also soared, hitting daily limits and
shutting trading at 19-month highs.
Economists and insurers call the phenomenon "demand surge,"
or the increased cost to repair or replace damaged property
after a disaster, when people are competing for a limited supply
of resources in a way that boosts prices.
University of Maryland professor Peter Morici estimated this
week that reconstruction spending might equal 80 percent of the
total economic losses caused by Sandy.
Others suggested the effects will trickle all the way down
to mass-market retailers.
"I'm looking for a pronounced paycheck cycle from Wal-Mart
in the next couple of the weeks," said NBG Productions chief
equities analyst Brian Sozzi, speaking of the phenomenon in
which shoppers at the discounter are living paycheck-to-paycheck
and sales spike at the beginning of the month.
EARLY WINNERS
At last count nearly 6 million customers were still without
power because of Sandy, which took dozens of lives and left many
waterfront communities in ruins.
"(It's) very hard to predict how (the storm's effect) will
play out, but it generally leads to a little increase in
business," Sandy Cutler, chief executive of manufacturer Eaton
Corp, said on a conference call on Wednesday.
Investors agreed that people should not read much into share
moves on Wednesday because of low trading volume, as well as
market closures on Monday and Tuesday.
"There are several days of news that have been compressed
into a single trading day," said Lawrence Creatura, manager of
the Federated Clover Small Cap Fund.
But one early winner, if such a thing is possible at a time
like this, is the freight industry. Airport and rail closures
have forced companies such as drug manufacturers to seek
alternative methods of transport to get products to market.
"This is probably close to a $2 billion revenue opportunity
for truckers," said Noel Perry, principal of Transport
Fundamentals in Cornwall, Pennsylvania. "It's a pricing
opportunity because there are shortages and because products
need to be expedited."
Solar system installers with big businesses on the East
Coast could also benefit from rebuilding, according to Raymond
James analyst Pavel Molchanov. He named Real Goods Solar Inc
and privately held SolarCity and Astrum Solar,
specifically, as potential winners.
American Superconductor Corp, whose products
support the power grid infrastructure, and energy services
company Ameresco Inc could also see an uptick in
business, Molchanov added.
Generator makers such as Generac also stand to profit
handsomely from a renewed focus on backup power.
"We have shipped a lot of products to the East Coast and we
will see an improvement in the fourth-quarter results as a
result of shipping a lot of these products," Generac Chief
Executive Officer Aaron Jagdfeld said in an interview. "We have
sold tens of thousands ... Tens (of) thousands of portable
generators have been shipped to the East Coast."
EARLY COSTS BITE
Although it is far too early to know precisely what damage
Sandy has done, early estimates suggest insured losses of from
$5 billion to $15 billion and total economic losses from $20
billion to as much as $45 billion.
FedEx Corp, which is starting to resume services
disrupted by Sandy, was the first airline to land at Newark
airport after it opened for traffic on Wednesday. The No. 2
package delivery company is still assessing the costs of
hurricane-related service changes.
"We moved over 50 aircraft out of the area and normal flight
operations have been restored," said Paul Tronsor, managing
director of global operations control at FedEx Express.
United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest
package delivery company, said it did not appear to have any
vehicles or aircraft with serious damage. With power out in many
areas in the U.S. Northeast, the company has set a safety curfew
for vehicle drivers to return to buildings before dark.
U.S. airlines, which have canceled nearly 20,000 flights
from Sunday through Wednesday, will lose millions in revenue
because of the travel shutdown, analysts estimated.
Ray Neidl, an analyst with Maxim Group, said the effects
from Sandy will be worse than other storms that slowed air
travel, given the ground damage at key hubs such as LaGuardia.
The airlines with the most exposure to the U.S. Northeast
include New York-based JetBlue Airways Corp, which has
a big hub at JFK; Delta Air Lines Inc , which recently
expanded flights at LaGuardia and has a JFK hub; and United
Continental Holdings Inc, which has a major hub at
Newark.
Major rail companies are also still struggling to get
operations up to speed.
CSX Corp said it had completed inspections and was
restoring some service in the region, but not between
Philadelphia and Albany, N.Y. It said shipments will be delayed
three days or more. Norfolk Southern Corp is telling
customers to expect delays through the end of the week.
The shares of insurers came under some pressure as trading
reopened, with Travelers Cos Inc, Chubb Corp and
Allstate Corp all down early on fears they could be
among the most exposed to losses.
But analysts said there was so much extra capacity in the
insurance industry that the losses were unlikely to do much more
than slash fourth-quarter earnings. Morgan Stanley analyst
Gregory Locraft cut earnings estimates for property insurers an
average of 26 percent based on the expected cost of Sandy.
INDUSTRIALS, RETAILERS HURT
The storm also swept across the Marcellus shale basin, which
runs across a few northeastern states and accounts for roughly a
tenth of U.S. natural gas production. At least one company that
drills there, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said it was
restarting production after suspending it for safety reasons.
Industrial companies with New Jersey outposts continued to
have power problems on Wednesday. Dow Chemical Co said a
research and development site in Bound Brook, N.J., remains
without electricity and a Styrofoam plant in Pennsauken, N.J.,
is operating at reduced rates.
Some retailers were also struggling to get all of their
stores reopened, in some cases because of physical damage and in
others because they simply could not get staff in place.
Sears Holdings Corp said it still had 66 stores
closed as of Wednesday morning, with plans to hook some stores
up to generators to get them open. Similarly, Wal-Mart Stores
hoping to have most of them open by the end of the day.
(Additional reporting by David Randall, Dhanya Skariachan and
Ernest Scheyder in New York, Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, Jessica
Wohl and Brad Dorfman in Chicago, Nichola Groom in Los Angeles,
Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Mridhula Raghavan in
Bangalore; Writing By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Dan
Grebler and Andre Grenon)