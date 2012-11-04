* Residents sift through wreckage, couches, appliances on
sidewalk
* Water was 5 feet high in some homes
* Many say emergency relief too long in coming
By Jeanine Prezioso and Joseph Ax
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Nov 3 Six days after Sandy
battered Staten Island's coast, some people are realizing that
the massive storm's 20-foot (6-metre) waves and 14-foot
(4.2-metre) surge changed the landscape of their lives for good.
For many residents of this hard-hit area, Saturday was the
new normal: another day consumed by the arduous task of cleaning
up the damage left behind, and planning for a way to stay warm
come nightfall.
In the Midland Beach, South Beach and New Dorp
neighborhoods, residents piled belongings high at the ends of
their driveways, stacking water-logged furniture and ruined
dishwashers alongside mud-soaked clothing, broken glass and
piles of insulation pulled out of their flooded basements.
George Harrison, 39, waited for a Federal Emergency
Management Agency inspector to come to his home on Grimsby
Street, five blocks in from Father Capodanno Boulevard, a
stretch of road that runs flush with the ocean's shore, where
houses stood boarded up. A five-foot (1.5-meter) wall of water
that was powerful enough to force his garage door open left
Harrison's house in shambles.
He and his wife, Eileen, had masks hanging around their
necks that they had used to shield them from the stench of raw
sewage when they entered their house.
"Everything can be replaced," he said. "My family's safe,
that's all that matters."
Others were not so lucky. A few blocks away on the same
street, some elderly neighbors who chose to ride out the storm
were found dead, Harrison said. In all, at least 20 Staten
Island residents have died from Sandy, roughly half the total
for the city.
Late Saturday afternoon, people took debris and started
burning it to keep warm as temperatures dropped.
On the corner of Grimsby and Greely, Tim McIntyre, the
pastor of Oasis Christian Center, an evangelical church, set up
a mini-refugee camp.
McIntyre, standing on the church's stoop in front of stacks
of bottled water announced to people that they had enough
donations and that people were now free to come and take
supplies only. Women searched through black plastic garbage bags
of clothing pulling out children's coats as temperatures were
expected to drop below freezing on Saturday night.
Harrison said McIntyre saved several lives on Monday night
when he realized the water was approaching and rushed down the
street, yelling at people to flee.
Despite the persistent power outages, there was evidence
that the recovery was slowly proceeding. Residents set up
folding tables and handed out canned goods and clothing; others
walked down the street carrying brooms, shovels, pails and
wearing masks to cover their noses and mouths from inhaling the
stench of wreckage.
At the Midland Motel, volunteers gave out food next to a
sign reading, "Occupy Sandy, Mutual Aid."
Building inspectors were making the rounds and posting
stickers on front doors: a yellow sign indicated that parts of
the home were water-damaged and shouldn't be occupied. Red ones
meant home unsafe for habitation, green sticker inspected and
passed.
Lisa Hacker's house, which faces the ocean on Father
Capodanno Boulevard, had a yellow sticker on it. She was
cleaning out her house with her husband, her father and the help
of volunteers. Hacker chose to ride out the storm as water broke
through the back door and filled her basement.
"It was like a scene out of the Titanic," she said,
describing the sound of floating cars colliding outside. "Water
pushed the back door open in the basement and broke it off the
hinges and it started coming in and the lights were flickering."
Eileen Harrison, George's wife, said her family will stay
with her mother in Brooklyn. They have three children, ages 13,
9 and 4. They will search for an apartment once they get federal
funding.
"My kids just want to go home and get their stuff," she
said, starting to break down. "What do I tell them? It's the
most awful feeling in the world. There's nothing like not being
able to lie in your own bed."
(Editing by Dan Burns and Doina Chiacu)