By Sinead Carew and Diane Bartz
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 31 Telecommunications
companies said they were working to restore services on
Wednesday after floods and power outages from Hurricane Sandy
affected mobile phones, Internet, home phones and cable
television in the U.S. Northeast.
Rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA said they agreed to
open their networks to each other's customers in New York and
New Jersey to help their coverage as a result of the storm.
Verizon Communications Inc said it was still focusing
on restoring landline services below 39th Street in Manhattan,
where it said "conditions are bleak."
The New York-based company, which suffered flooding in three
central offices that hold key telecom equipment, said it spent
the last day pumping water out of buildings and bringing in
portable generators.
Flooded basements had damaged some generators and fuel
pumps, Verizon said, but voice switches and data equipment
located on higher floors were not damaged.
Sprint Nextel Inc, the No. 3 U.S. wireless provider,
and AT&T, the No. 2 wireless service, said they were making
progress in improving their wireless services.
The number of wireless broadcast towers that are out of
service in Sprint's network is declining, spokeswoman Crystal
Davis said.
"We are getting the sites back up and running. We are
working aggressively," Davis said, adding that it was too soon
to release numbers. The company said workers are unable to
access cell sites in some flooded areas.
FLOODING, POWER LOSS, DEBRIS
AT&T said it could not say to what extent the pact with
Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA would improve its
coverage.
"The vast majority of our cell sites in the Northeast are
online and working," AT&T spokesman Mark Siegel said, but the
company is still having issues.
"Flooding, power loss, transportation and debris all pose
challenges" in areas that were hard-hit in New York City and
New Jersey, he said.
AT&T said it would extend its late-payment window for
wireless and wireline customers in the storm region who are
behind. It will also waive late payment fees and will not
disconnect services because of late payments.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon and Vodafone Group
Plc, said more than 94 percent of its cell towers
between Maine and Virginia were up and running. It is still
working to restore services at sites that are offline in New
York City and northern New Jersey.
"As power and connectivity conditions have improved over the
last 24 hours, we have seen some improvement to wireless service
in Lower Manhattan and elsewhere in the metropolitan area,"
Verizon Wireless said.
Verizon Wireless and Sprint use the same network technology.
Neither company had any immediate comment on whether they have
had any discussions about forging an agreement similar to the
network roaming agreement forged by AT&T and T-Mobile USA.
NO POWER TO CHARGE PHONES
Along with spotty coverage many people in New York City were
having trouble finding a power source to charge their phones
because of electricity outages in large portions of the city's
five boroughs.
Verizon Wireless said it is offering free cellphone charging
to customers of any operator at its stores in the hurricane
region. It is working on delivering mobile charging stations to
hard-hit areas such as New York City.
The Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday that
about 25 percent of cell sites were out of service, and it
warned that wireless service could worsen before improving due
to power outages.
On Wednesday afternoon, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said
conditions were improving but that "serious outages remain,
particularly in New York, New Jersey and other hard-hit areas."
The regulator said there were still some problems with
emergency calls that it had referenced on Tuesday.
Some emergency 911 calls were still being re-routed to other
911 call centers, and were arriving without data showing police
or firefighters the caller's location, David Turetsky, the head
of the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, said in
a call with reporters.
CABLE SERVICES DISRUPTED
Cable operators Cablevision Systems Corp, Comcast
Corp and Time Warner Cable also were having
service problems.
Time Warner Cable said it has had no reports of significant
damage to its network, but it is hard to assess the situation
because many of its customers have no power.
It said it has crews ready to go to affected neighborhoods
once power has been restored to examine any local damage and
begin repairs.
Cablevision, which had been due to report earnings Nov. 1,
said on Wednesday that it rescheduled the release to Nov. 6. On
Tuesday, Cablevision said it faced widespread service
interruptions primarily related to loss of power and said it was
working on service restoration.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Eagan expects Cablevision to
incur "significant storm-related costs" in the current quarter.
The company had booked $20 million of costs related to Hurricane
Irene, which hit the U.S. Northeast in 2011, Eagan said in a
research note.
Comcast, whose headquarters is in Philadelphia and serves
East Coast states, said it had nothing new to report on
Wednesday. It said on Tuesday that service should be restored as
power comes back.