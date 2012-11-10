By Michelle Conlin
| OCEANPORT, N.J.
OCEANPORT, N.J. Nov 10 It is hard to sleep at
night inside the tent city at Oceanport, New Jersey. A few
hundred Superstorm Sandy refugees have been living here since
Wednesday - a muddy camp that is a sprawling anomaly amidst
Mercedes Benz dealerships and country clubs in this town near
the state's devastated coastal region.
Inside the giant billowy white tents, the massive klieg
lights glare down from the ceiling all night long. The air is
loud with the buzz of generators pumping out power. The
post-storm housing - a refugee camp on the grounds of the
Monmouth Park racetrack - is in lockdown, with security guards
at every door, including the showers.
No one is allowed to go anywhere without showing their I.D.
Even to use the bathroom, "you have to show your badge," said
Amber Decamp, a 22-year-old whose rental was washed away in
Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
The mini city has no cigarettes, no books, no magazines, no
board games, no TVs, and no newspapers or radios. On Friday
night, in front of the mess hall, which was serving fried
chicken and out-of-the-box, just-add-water potatoes, a child was
dancing and dancing - to nothing. "We're starting to lose it,"
said Decamp. "But we have nowhere else to go."
The tent city is emblematic of the crisis left by Sandy: the
tens of thousands of people who have no place to live. Some are
without power and heat - even if the utilities have their power
back, their electrics and heating systems in their homes may
have been destroyed by the floods. They are the short-termers.
Others have a longer-term problem - their houses were made
completely uninhabitable by flooding, ripped apart, or burned to
the ground. And they pose a far more daunting
challenge.
For now, all are without homes in one of the harshest
housing markets in the world, with low vacancy rates and high
rents. "There's inventory in other parts of the country, but not
here," said University of Pennsylvania Wharton School Professor
Susan Wachter.
To be sure, no one has been forced to stay in the tent city.
But many say they have no other immediate option.
"This is an incredibly tough situation trying to find
housing for these people," said Federal Emergency Management
Agency Public Affairs Manager Scott Sanders. "With winter
coming, they obviously can't stay there."
FEMA has plans to bring trailers into New Jersey to increase
the amount of temporary housing.
While FEMA is helping at the tent city, it is being run by
the state of New Jersey. The state's Department of Human
Services did not immediately return calls seeking comment on
Saturday morning.
Brad Gair, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's new emergency
housing czar, has also talked about the complexities of
post-disaster housing. The authorities in the region simply
don't have access to enough alternative housing or hotel rooms
for all those who have been displaced. And all the problems this
creates are on display here, where life has been even worse than
during the storm, evacuees say.
BLANKETS AND PARKAS
One reason: the information blackout. Outside of the tightly
guarded community on Friday, word was spreading that the
Department of Human Services would aim to move residents to the
racetrack clubhouse on Saturday. The news came after photos of
people bundled in blankets and parkas inside the tents
circulated in the media.
But inside the tent city, which has room for thousands but
was only sheltering a couple of hundred on Friday, no one had
heard anything about a move - or about anything else. "They
treat us like we're prisoners," says Ashley Sabol, 21, of
Seaside Heights, New Jersey. "It's bad to say, but we honestly
feel like we're in a concentration camp."
Sabol, who is unemployed and whose rental home was washed
away in the hurricane, remembers being woken up on Wednesday at
the shelter she was staying in at Toms River High School.
Conditions there were "actually fine," said Sabol.
Sabol was told that she had half an hour to pack: everyone
was getting shipped to hotels in Wildwood, New Jersey, where
they would be able to re-acquaint themselves with showers, beds
and a door.
Sabol and about 50 other people boarded a New Jersey Transit
bus, which drove around, seemingly aimlessly, for hours. Worse,
this week's Nor'easter snow storm was gathering force, lashing
the bus with wind and rain.
After four hours, the bus driver pulled into a dirt parking
lot. The passengers were expecting a hotel with heat and maybe
even a restaurant. Instead they saw a mini city of portable
toilets and voluminous white tents with their flaps snapping in
the wind. Inside, they got sheets, a rubbery pillow, a cot and
one blanket.
There was no heat that night, and as temperatures dropped to
freezing, people could start to see their breath. The gusts of
wind blew snow and slush onto Sabol's face as her cot was near
the open tent flaps. She shivered. Her hands turned purple.
It has taken three days for the tents to get warm.
Power workers from out of state who are helping utilities
restore electricity to the area were starting to bed down in the
tent city, too. Some empty vodka bottles appeared on the muddy
street. There were now far more men than women or children, and
the women said it was impossible not to notice the leering of
some men.
Brian Skorupski, a manager with Tolland, Connecticut-based
Asplundh Line Construction, had just rolled in with 50 workers,
who were there to help restore power. Skorupski is used to his
house in the suburbs. He missed his king-sized bed with his
Hotel Collection sheets. "The only thing worse than this is
sleeping in your truck," he said.
