Nov 8 Major U.S. East Coast transportation
agencies hit by superstorm Sandy may face "substantial" costs to
beef up flooding and other severe weather defenses in coming
years and will likely need to issue more debt to do it, Fitch
Ratings said on T hur sday.
Flooding, damage and power outages from the storm caused
massive disruptions to trains, tunnels, airports and other major
transportation systems in several Eastern states, particularly
in New York and New Jersey.
The systems have to consider the "impact of the increasing
occurrence of severe weather," Mike McDermott, managing director
in Fitch's global infrastructure group, said in a statement.
"These costs could be substantial and will most likely be
self-funded through unplanned debt issuance as grant funding
could be hard to come by," he said.
Of 23 agencies Fitch examined, most have at least 140 days'
cash on hand for immediate repairs and lost toll and fare
revenues stemming from extreme weather events, Fitch said.