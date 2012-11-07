* Disruption to normal life can cause psychological impact
* Symptoms could include anxiety, compromised immune systems
* Disasters can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder
By Lynnley Browning
Fairfield, Conn., Nov 6 The devastating winds
and catastrophic flooding of Superstorm Sandy may have subsided,
but psychological distress from the disaster and its patchy
recovery is likely to be growing, trauma experts say.
Those most vulnerable to long-term emotional fallout from
the storm are people who lost loved ones or whose homes were
destroyed. But the disruption to normal life could well affect
millions of others, experts say.
From New York City to commuter towns to Atlantic Ocean
seaside resorts, daily routines have been turned upside down by
power outages, fuel shortages, blocked roads, closed schools and
canceled trains and buses.
Thousands of people are scrambling to find housing, and
children missed as much as a week of school. Homeowners are
relying on candles, flashlights and canned food as temperatures
dip to wintry levels.
Elderly people have been trapped in high-rise apartments
with no lights or working elevators, and sick people living
alone have been unable to refill prescriptions.
In Fairfield, Connecticut, a waitress at a downtown cafe
brought her elderly mother to work. "She has no where to go and
can't function alone in the dark," said the frazzled waitress.
Such challenges are "the grinding, daily wear and stress of
a natural disaster," said George Bonanno, a clinical psychology
professor who specializes in post-traumatic stress disorder at
Teachers College at Columbia University in New York.
Some people will develop anxiety, despair and relationship
problems, he said, while others could over time see their immune
systems compromised and get sick more easily.
Psychological research shows the leading impact of natural
disasters is post-traumatic stress syndrome, characterized by
nightmares, flashbacks or a sense of detachment, along with
depression and other anxiety disorders.
Among those particularly at risk are people who feel they
have little control over their lives or have a fatalistic world
view, according to research.
"You definitely worry about folks getting depressed,
hopeless, feeling they don't have control," said David Yusko,
assistant clinical director at the Center for the Treatment and
Study of Anxiety at the University of Pennsylvania.
Many people may experience sleep problems, panic attacks,
rapid heartbeats and gastro-intestinal distress, he said.
That sense of control is key, said Scott Feldman, a social
worker who recounted helping a young displaced mother on New
York's Staten Island, which was devastated by the storm.
The woman, with one baby 18 months old and a second just
seven weeks old, called the delivery at a shelter of some
special baby formula a miracle, he said.
Feldman reminded her that, rather than it being a miracle,
she had advocated for her children, let neighbors know what she
needed and was part of a community.
"It gave her more of a sense of control over her life, and
that's really important," Feldman said.
