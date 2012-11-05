* UN basements heavily flooded during Sandy
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 5 U.N. delegations sharply
criticized the United Nations' management on Monday for an
almost "total breakdown in communications" with the world body's
193 member states after superstorm Sandy slammed into the U.S.
East Coast a week ago.
The head of U.N. security, Gregory Starr, said last week
that U.N. headquarters suffered severe damage when Sandy caused
heavy flooding in basement levels of the world body's Manhattan
complex along the East River. The headquarters remained closed
for three days before reopening on Thursday.
Speaking at a standing-room-only meeting of the U.N. General
Assembly's budget committee on the damage caused by Sandy,
Algerian U.N. Ambassador Mourad Benmehidi said the United
Nations ceased communicating with member states who were
desperate for information.
"We all feel that the United Nations disappeared from the
screens of the members for a very long time," the Algerian envoy
said, adding that the world body also "disappeared from the
screen of the world."
Benmehidi added that he did not agree with Starr's
compliments to U.N. staff for their handling of the crisis,
dismissing them as a "self-congratulatory assessment."
Starr told reporters last week that U.N. headquarters
suffered "major damage" to its cooling systems, electrical
switchboards and other sensitive technology due to flooding.
U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Management Yukio Takasu
repeated on Monday that it was too early to assess the damage
costs, though he said some of it would be covered by insurance.
He said he hoped to have an estimate of the cost of the damage
ready for the committee in the coming days.
It was not until Wednesday - nearly two days after Sandy
made landfall - that information began trickling out of the
United Nations. Security Council envoys told Reuters that day
that they were forced to hold an urgent meeting on Somalia at a
temporary structure on the U.N. campus due to flood damage.
Hurricane Sandy killed 69 people in the Caribbean before
turning north and slamming into the U.S. East Coast a week ago
with 80 mile-per-hour (130-kph) winds and a huge storm surge.
The U.S. death toll has risen to at least 113.
GROWING FRUSTRATION
Danish Ambassador Carsten Staur expressed general agreement
with the Algerian envoy's remarks and spoke of the United
Nations' "total breakdown of communications" with the outside
world. Delegates from Mexico and other states also complained
about the silence from the United Nations.
"There's a great sense of frustration and that frustration
has been growing," a Mexican diplomat told the committee.
German Deputy U.N. Ambassador Miguel Berger also spoke of
"the limited communication between the (U.N.) secretariat and
the missions on the closures Monday to Wednesday, as well as on
the reopening for business on Thursday. Many missions received
information only through the website for staff news."
Berger added that Germany, like other member states, had
cars parked in the U.N. garage when the storm hit, which were
severely damaged by the flooding.
A European Union delegate asked to know whether sensitive
information-technology equipment would be moved out of the U.N.
basement area to prevent future damage to key infrastructure.
Takasu told delegates at the committee meeting that Susana
Malcorra, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's chief of staff,
would lead a "lessons-learned" assessment to identify areas
where improvements in the U.N. emergency response were needed.
He added that some of the more serious damage to the United
Nations would take months to repair.
Responding to the criticism, Starr told assembled delegates:
"I want to assure you we hear these comments." He added that
U.N. managers would look into the failure of communications
after the storm hit during their "lessons-learned" process.
"These are some of the questions we are asking ourselves,"
he said.
Last week, Malcorra said U.N. peacekeeping, humanitarian and
other operations worldwide were not affected by the impact Sandy
had on United Nations headquarters in New York City.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Brunnstrom)