NEW YORK Nov 8 Storm damage to the electricity
distribution system in the U.S. Northeast exposed deep flaws in
the structure and regulation of power utilities that will
require a complete redesign, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said
on Thursday.
"We're going to have to look at a ground up redesign," Cuomo
said while criticizing utilities he said were virtual monopolies
run by nameless and faceless bureaucrats.
"The utility system we have was designed for a different
time and for a different place," Cuomo told a news conference.
"It is a 1950s system. ... They have failed the consumers. The
management has failed the consumers."