* Sandy left more than 8.48 million without power in Northeast
* New Jersey still has over 1.5 million without power
* New York restoration lags, 1.2 million still without power
By Scott DiSavino
Nov 2 U.S. power companies as of Friday had restored electricity
to over half of the 8.48 million customers left without service after megastorm
Sandy slammed into the U.S. East Coast earlier this week, federal data showed.
Nearly 3.6 million homes and businesses in 11 U.S. states remained without
power early on Friday morning, down from over 4.4 million Thursday afternoon,
according to U.S. Department of Energy data.
In New Jersey, the state hit hardest by Sandy, utilities have restored power
to over 1 million customers, leaving 1.5 million still waiting for their lights
to be turned back on. Sandy left over 2.6 million in New Jersey without power.
New York power companies, meanwhile, still seem to be lagging behind on
outage restoration with 800,000 back in service, while over 1.2 million continue
to wait without it. Sandy left almost 2.1 million in New York state without
power.
The hardest-hit New York power companies, such as Consolidated Edison Inc
in New York City and the Long Island Power Authority on Long Island, have
said Sandy is the worst-ever natural disaster to hit their customers, primarily
due to record storm surge that left many low-lying neighborhoods flooded.
Pennsylvania, which is inland and not impacted by storm surge, had the third
most customers out at over 1.2 million due to high wind and heavy rain. The
Pennsylvania utilities have restored power to over 900,000 customers leaving
over 300,000 waiting for service to return.
In total, at its peak, Sandy left 8.48 million customers in 21 states from
North Carolina to Maine and as far west as Illinois without power. That was
slightly more than the 8.38 million that lost service during last year's
Hurricane Irene.
The following is a state-by-state breakout of customers affected by outages:
State Current Percentage Peak Customers
Outages of Outages Restored
Customers Since Peak
Without
Power
Connecticut 238,871 12 626,559 387,688
Maryland 18,608 <1 311,020 292,412
Massachusetts 1,660 <1 298,072 296,412
Michigan 10,003 <1 120,637 110,634
New Jersey 1,587,584 39 2,615,291 1,027,707
New York 1,268,803 14 2,097,933 829,130
Ohio 68,710 1 267,323 198,613
Pennsylvania 324,747 5 1,267,512 942,765
Rhode Island 7,539 2 116,592 109,053
Virginia 1,910 <1 182,811 180,901
West Virginia 100,304 10 271,765 171,461
*TOTAL: 3,628,739 8,175,515 4,546,776
* States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table.