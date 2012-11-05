Nov 5 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on
Monday New Yorkers affected by superstorm Sandy will be allowed
to vote in Tuesday's U.S. election in any polling place by
presenting an affidavit.
Cuomo said he was signing an executive order on Monday that
will allow voters to cast ballots at voting stations other than
the ones to which they are assigned. He said his order arose
from concern that hundreds of thousands of New York residents
could be effectively disenfranchised by the damage to many
polling places caused by Sandy one week ago.
"This executive order I am signing today is an extraordinary
step in that direction," Cuomo said in a news conference.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Will Dunham)