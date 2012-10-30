NEW YORK Oct 30 Williams Cos' Transcontinental Natural Gas Pipeline Co unit on Tuesday said its natural gas system in the U.S. Northeast was operating without any significant issues after Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast late Monday.

The company said in a website posting it continued to assess the impact of the storm on its operations. There were some "minor communication outages" at some metering facilities.

"Until such time that the communication at those metering locations can be corrected, estimated metered volumes may need to be utilized. As a result, system imbalances may need to be adjusted once actual metered volumes are known," the posting said.

The 10,000-mile (16,093 km) Transco gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.6 billion cubic feet of supply per day from South Texas to New York City. It is a major provider of natural gas to the northeastern and southeastern U.S.

Hurricane Sandy left more than 8 million customers without power along the East Coast after the storm came ashore in New Jersey late on Monday. The storm forced the closure of financial markets due to flooding in New York City.