NEW YORK Oct 30 Workers who stayed late on
Monday and kept parts of New York running while Hurricane Sandy
brought the city to a standstill faced a dilemma: take a
nerve-wracking walk home or find a floor space on which to bed
down.
Before Sandy made landfall, subways and buses shut down,
cabs were scarce and bridges and tunnels closed. So the question
loomed: could workers get home?
At 99¢ Fresh Pizza on Broadway near Columbus Circle, Saleh
Mohammad, 32, worked until past 6 p.m. on Monday - less than two
hours before the storm touched down.
"It was a long walk," he said of his trek home to the east
side, describing it as scary to walk through largely empty
streets.
Epstein's Bar on the Lower East Side stayed open, manager
Sean Maguire said. While some staff live nearby, Maguire got a
hotel room for his two kitchen staff who would normally have
taken a bus or subway train home to Queens.
Ellen's Stardust Diner in the Theater District, known for
its singing wait staff, kept its doors open until about 11 p.m.,
said Grace Wall, a server at the restaurant. Servers did a conga
line out into the rain to keep spirits up at the diner, which
was full of tourists.
While the manager rented a car and drove some of the
restaurant's staff home, "the waiters here stayed in my
apartment," Wall said.
Including her two roommates, who also work at the diner,
there were seven people in the "teeny, tiny" space: two to a bed
and one on the couch, Wall said.
"Honestly, we kept making the joke - and I know it's morbid,
but we kept saying, 'Well, if we're going down, this is the way
to go down, having a big party.'"
It could be four to five days before subway service resumes,
Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday. About 5.3 million people
use the city's round-the-clock subway system on weekdays.
Modified bus service returned Tuesday afternoon,
with the city aiming for a normal bus schedule on Wednesday.
With Lower Manhattan without electricity after an explosion
at a Consolidated Edison power station on 14th Street,
some workers have had to walk along darkened streets.
Many businesses said they tried to stay open as long as they
could, while taking staff transportation needs into account.
Verizon Wireless decided case-by-case which stores to keep open
as long as possible, spokeswoman Andrea Kimmet said.
How employees get around was part of that assessment, she
said. "If we could stay open, we would, based on how the storm
was tracking."
In some cases, staying at home was not an option. Mayor
Michael Bloomberg's administration left little wiggle room for
staff.
Ray Reigadas works for the department of records for the
city. On Sunday, Reigadas got an email saying that he should
make every effort to get to the office - or he'd have to take a
personal day or comp time to make up the absence.
"We are basically forced to take vacation days because of a
hurricane," he said. "Nothing I do has anything to do with
disaster recovery."